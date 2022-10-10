What Is Wrong with Nikki Finke? Terribly Sad News: Nikki Finke, Deadline’s Co-Founder, Has Died.

During the early days of digital media, Nikki Finke was both feared and admired in Hollywood as a pioneering entertainment journalist and the founder of Deadline. Age-wise, she was 68.

The Finke family reports that Finke passed away in Boca Raton, Florida on Sunday morning after a long battle with sickness.

Dangerous Illness of Nikki Finke

The established print trades, such as Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, were put on the back foot when Deadline was founded by Finke in 2006 as a blog full of his sleazy inside scoops. In her day, she was renowned for her scoops, which frequently included the exclamation “Toldja!” when her reporting was proven accurate. When her prophecies failed to materialize, she would quietly insist in secret that she had been 100% correct.

Finke was infamous for intimidating sources and bartering one piece of information to gain another, more damaging piece of information, and so while she was mandatory reading in Hollywood, she was also feared and detested by many. Not for the easily offended or ridiculously ignorant” was one of the disclaimers on the Golden Globes, Emmys, and Oscars live blogs.

Jay Penske, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of the Penske Media Corporation, remarked, “At her finest, Nikki Finke represented the spirit of journalism, and was never hesitant to convey the hard realities with an incisive style and an intriguing spark.

She was direct and honest, which was refreshing. It was never simply being around Nikki, but she is still one of the most remarkable people I’ve ever met. According to Deadline, Finke had previously worked for a number of other massive news organizations throughout the world.

Origins and Early Years

Finke was born on December 16, 1953, to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Finke, two Jews who settled in the affluent New York community of Sands Point in Nassau County (on Long Island). She went on to Wellesley College, where she served as the newspaper’s editor before graduating.

The Wealth of Nikki Finke

A recent valuation put Nikki Finke’s wealth at $9 million. Writing, blogging, and publishing were all lucrative careers for her. Finke, Nikki Nikki Finke was married to a man named Jeffrey W. Greenberg. They began dating in 1962 and were engaged in 1974; they were married in 1980.

Just two years after their wedding, Jeffrey W. Greenberg and Nikki Finke called it quits and got a divorce in 1982.

Children of Nikki Finke

The death of Nikki Finke did not leave her with any children. She may have given birth, but no documentation exists to confirm it.

Parents of Nikki Finke

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Finke is Nikki’s Jewish grandparents.

Relatives of Nikki Finke

Terry Finke Dreyfus is Nikki Finke’s surviving sister.

Conclusion

U.S. citizen Nikki Jean Finke was a writer, blogger, journalist, and publisher. And she also founded and ran the entertainment news website Deadline Hollywood. When he was just 68 years old, the journalist who created Deadline died. The veteran entertainment reporter passed away early Sunday in Boca Raton, Florida, after a long battle with illness.