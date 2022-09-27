What Is Wrong with Nephew Tommy? Tommy Prank Call Yall Cut the Wrong Yard by His Nephew

Thomas “Teen Tommy,” American comedian, actor, and producer Miles. He presently shares co-hosting duties on The Steve Harvey Morning Show, where he routinely makes prank calls. His stage moniker derives from the fact that he is the comedian Steve Harvey’s nephew.

Tommy’s Nephew, Is He Ill?

Nobody ever knows what struggles people are going through behind closed doors. Tommy Miles, a nephew, reported on social media on Monday that he had been given a thyroid cancer diagnosis in May 2022. Tommy Miles, a radio DJ, and nephew who also hosts “Ready To Love” on OWN, shared on social media that he had cancer removed during surgery in August. He also said that he is currently cancer-free to 100%!

What Happened to Tommy, My Nephew?

Nephew In May 2022, Tommy received a thyroid cancer diagnosis. Since his operation in August, he has been completely cancer-free. Tommy posted the following on his Instagram page: My wife is appreciated for her assistance. I am really fortunate.

On May 18th, 2022, I received a call informing me that I had thyroid cancer. Surgery was conducted on August 24, 2022. 100% ELIMINATION OF ALL CANCERS No need for chemotherapy.

God Is in The Business of Blessing.

My voice is gradually returning. Be ready… I’ll take out that mic once more. If someone needs an example, let me be it. Be mindful of your health. Visit the doctor frequently.

It is beneficial to already know God and to be in a relationship with him. In this manner, HE KNOWS EXACTLY WHO YOU ARE WHEN YOU CALL ON HIM.

Tommy’s Nephew’s Net Worth:

Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles’ earnings and net worth: American comedian, actor, and producer Nephew Tommy has a $10 million fortune. Tommy Miles, a nephew, was born in Houston, Texas. He is well-known for his prank phone calls and co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show. Steve Harvey’s nephew is Miles. He has had leading roles in radio, television, and movies.

Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles has played at the Essence Music Festival, opened for Luther Vandross, and worked as a stand-up comedian. Miles performed at military facilities during on travels with the USO. He also founded the nonprofit organization Miles of Giving to help injured veterans. Nephew Tommy’s Prank Phone Calls: Volumes 1-6, Nephew Tommy’s Celebrity Prank Phone Calls, and Nephew Tommy’s Lost Prank Phone Calls: Parts 1 and 2 are among the albums he has released. He played Robert Kennedy in the 2018 season of the TV show 5th Ward.

Tommy’s Nephew’s Wiki Biography

Houston, Texas, USA, is where Thomas Miles was born. Nephew Tommy is the stage name of an actor, comedian, television host, and producer. His nickname derives from his uncle, the comedian Steve Harvey, who is a family member. He currently co-hosts the radio show “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” (2000–present), where he is primarily recognized for making prank phone calls. It should be mentioned that Nephew Tommy’s net worth has increased significantly as a result of the episode. Nephew As a result of his numerous endeavors in the entertainment industry, Tommy has amassed a net worth of more than $2 million, making him one of the millionaires in the profession.