What Is Wrong with Milly Alcock? Facts About Rhaenyra from House of The Dragon You Probably Didn’t Know

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has finally arrived. Milly Alcock, an Australian actress, plays the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the epic fantasy prequel, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The up-and-coming actor has been starring on Australian television before, but he or she is still relatively new to Hollywood and, until recently, was actually washing dishes to make ends meet. However, Milly is already the show’s public face, having appeared on advertising posters, and her performance as the steely Rhaenyra is being heralded as one that will make her a household name.

As a Child, Milly Alcock Began Her Performing Career

Amelia May Alcock and her two brothers were brought up by their parents in Sydney, Australia after her birth on April 11, 2000. Milly’s early exposure to the stage was in a church theatre rendition of “Little Red Rocking Hood” when she was just six years old. She wore a denim skirt and cowboy boots.

Actress’s early interest in the narrative was sparked by repeatedly rewinding a stolen Blockbuster DVD of Audrey Hepburn’s classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s, she said in an interview with the American fashion title Flaunt(opens in new tab).

In Australia, she debuted on television.

In 2014, Milly made her television debut in the supporting cast of the romantic comedy Wonderland. Soon after, she appeared as Isabella Barrett on High Life and Cindi Jackson on Janet King Season 3. Milly also had her own Disney Channel show, The BF Chefs, which she shot in her hometown of Sydney.

The actress’ resume includes appearances in commercials for major companies including Cadbury, KFC, and Woolworths. In addition to her success on television, Milly has also appeared in the films The School, Reckoning, and The Gloaming.

She Dropped out Of College to Focus on Her Passion Project.

Milly, a student in the 12th grade at Sydney’s Newtown High School of the Performing Arts, played the role of Meg, a runaway teen, in the Australian drama Upright, starring the well-known comedian Tim Minchin. Milly decided to forego further schooling and focus on her acting career when she realised how demanding the filming schedule would be. Her performance as outcast Meg in the eight-episode series paid off, as she was awarded the 2018 Casting Guild of Australia Rising Star Award.

Milly told Miss Vogue Australia (opens in new tab) that she doesn’t feel any remorse, saying, “I felt that this opportunity would be so much more valuable than earning my piece of paper.” I told myself, “No, this is what I’ve been working towards, and I’ve been given this incredible opportunity with this incredible cast and this lovely script. As of March 2022, Milly had made her way to Queensland, Australia, to film episodes for the second season of Upright, which had already been shown in Australia and was being exported to the United Kingdom and Canada.

Prior to Moving Out, She Stayed in Her Mother’s Attic.

A while back, Milly was squatting in the attic of her mother’s house in Australia. She washed dishes in a restaurant in between acting gigs to make ends meet. During this time, she also sent two self-tapes to an “unknown HBO project.”

Milly’s life changed forever when her agent called just two weeks later to tell her she’d been cast as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Milly reflected on that defining event in an interview for Stellar(opens in new tab), saying, “I never dreamed this would happen to me.” At that, I stopped dead in my tracks and asked my companion, “Do you have wine?” Afterward, I placed a call to my mother.

When It Comes to Fake Dragon Riding, She’s a Pro.

Princess Rhaenyra, played by Milly, rides dragons, as the show’s name implies. Styrax, Rhaenyra’s eagle-inspired mount, acts as something of a pet for her throughout the series. Styrax is an optical illusion, thus Milly spent a lot of time playing with a fake blue screen, which she thought hilarious

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the actress gave a presentation about her experience riding Syrax. Milly explained, “You are propped up on what appears to be a mechanical bull like one might ride in a club or pub.” Strange, right? There are four men standing about with leaf blowers, and it rises up six feet in the air.