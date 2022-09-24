What Is Wrong with Matt Lucas? After Being Hit by A Car, Matt Lucas Lost His Hair.

In a crucial part of his brand-new autobiography, well-known British comedic actor Matt Lucas talks about his severe hair loss. Anyone with the autoimmune illness alopecia areata or any of its linked conditions should definitely read the Little Britain star’s upcoming memoir. These include alopecia totalis and alopecia Universalis; Lucas has been afflicted with the latter disease since he was a very early age.

The actor discusses how his childhood was ruined by eczema, asthma, and hay fever in an excerpt from his book that was published in the Guardian. Despite being a witty and inquisitive child, he always felt excluded from activities that needed physical activity.

Desperate for Medical Assistance

Lucas adds that his family would frequently travel to central London with him to see doctors in an effort to try and get his hair to grow back. Although it appears that the family was willing to try anything, including acupuncture, which Lucas recalls: “I don’t know anybody who appreciates having needles stuck into them and I was pretty relieved when we stopped coming,” it appears that nothing was successful.

Then there was the wig incident, where his worried parents advised that a wig may help their son “fit in” at high school. However, the actor recalls this as a catastrophic experiment that was abandoned right afterward. The first day he wore it, a bigger boy pulled it off in the playground, and Lucas soon discovered the wig to be hot and uncomfortable. He also wonders whether it was wise to try to hide the person he had grown to accept; by the time he was prepared for high school, he knew how to respond in jesting or cutting ways depending on his mood. He does, however, acknowledge that deep down, he still desired to be like everyone else.

Read More: What Is Wrong with Liza Minnelli? Why She Dislikes Her Viral Oscars Performance

His Hair Started Falling out At the Age of Four Due to An Event

Despite receiving criticism for his sexual innuendos, Matt Lucas has been a fan favorite on this season of the Great British Bake Off with Noel Fielding. Since the age of six, Matt, 46, who took Sandi Toksvig’s position on GBBO, has been bald due to alopecia.

In his autobiography Little Me: My Life from A-Z, the comedian discusses how he was “knocked down by a car” when he was four years old while on a family vacation. After two years, Matt awoke “to discover several hairs on his pillow. He noted in his book, “The next day the same thing happened.” “But this time, there were significantly more. By the end of that summer, I had lost all of my hair.

Alopecia areata, a “autoimmune” condition that results in hair loss in “clumps,” was eventually identified as Matt’s condition. While losing their hair may be upsetting to some people, Matt claimed that it has “defined” his life. He said, “Yes, my upbringing was difficult. Nobody wants to live their entire life in continual self-consciousness while being tormented, insulted, and bullied. Putting things into perspective is also essential.

“My career has benefited from my baldness. If I’d had a full head of hair, would Shooting Stars have been my big break as a child? I stand out because of my baldness, but it has also given me the opportunity to change. Put a wig on, and I become somebody else. Change the wig, and I am someone else. Perfect.”

Read More: What Is Wrong with Cara Del? After Abnormal Behavior at The La Airport, Concerns Are Raised

In Some Circumstances, Alopecia Areata Can Be Treated.

Unfortunately, since Lucas was a boy, science hasn’t made much progress in the field of treating alopecia universalis. Contrary to Alopecia Areata treatment, which is frequently managed by Belgravia’s hair loss specialists when patients present with the scalp-only patchy type, the treatment options for the more severe forms of autoimmune alopecia continue to be entirely inadequate.

However, crucial developments, particularly in the US, have created a considerable opening for future therapeutic choices. “JAK inhibitors,” a class of currently available medications used to treat a wide range of ailments, are the “it” term in the market and hold enormous promise as prospective treatments for both alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis. Future generations of young Matt Lucases might one day be spared the difficulties of being “the bald child” at school if long-term safety and efficacy can be established and, in turn, medical clearance granted.