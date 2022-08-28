What Is Wrong with Kodi Lee: How Kodi Lee, a Contestant on “america’s Got Talent,” Defied Disability Stereotypes

Through “America’s Got Talent,” Kodi Lee’s extraordinary talents were made known to the globe in 2019. After defeating the Detroit Youth Choir and stand-up comedian Ryan Niemiller, Lee, who was 22 years old, won the competition and the cash prize. Since winning the competition, Lee has kept up his love of music, routinely sharing his performances on Instagram with his over 400,000 followers.

Throughout his tenure on the show, Lee won the hearts of the country, particularly after his initial audition. Lee is blind and autistic, as his mother described on stage (via YouTube), but they quickly realized he loved music. She recalled how when they played music to him for the first time, “his eyes just got enormous.” “Oh my my, he’s an entertainer,” I thought as I broke down in tears.

She went on, “He was able to endure life in this environment through music and performance since it can be extremely difficult for autistic people to do what other people do. Playing music has in fact saved his life.”

An Unusual Medical Issue Was Discovered in Kodi Lee.

According to TV Over Mind, Kodi Lee was born with an inherited condition called optic nerve hypoplasia (ONH). This disorder is “marked by underdevelopment (hypoplasia) of the optic nerves… Vision can range from no light sensitivity to good functional vision, or even full vision in one eye,” according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

Additionally, those with ONH may experience “brain abnormalities and pituitary difficulties,” such as undeveloped nerve fibers in the corpus callosum, which connects the two hemispheres of the brain, and cortical Heteroptera, which is “an aberrant migration of neurons to the surface of the brain.”

When Lee was just five days old, this ailment nearly caused his demise. Thankfully, Lee lived, but the illness left him legally blind, according to Mashable SE Asia. Lee received an autistic diagnosis five years later. He may chuckle out of the blue, but he is unable to communicate when he is in danger or harmed due to the problems that have also impacted the way his brain processes emotions, according to TV Over Mind.

