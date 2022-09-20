What Is Wrong with Ken Starr? Who Looked Into Bill Clinton’s Relationship with Monica Lewinsky Passes Away at 76

American lawyer and judge Kenneth Winston Starr (July 21, 1946 – September 13, 2022) wrote the Starr Report, which resulted in Bill Clinton’s impeachment. From 1994 through 1998, he oversaw an inquiry into Clinton administration officials known as the Whitewater scandal. Previously, Starr worked as a federal appellate judge on the George H. W. Bush administration’s U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit from 1983 to 1989 and as solicitor general of the United States from 1989 to 1993.

When Starr served as independent counsel under Bill Clinton as president of the United States, he attracted the most public attention. Starr was initially chosen to look into Clinton’s Whitewater real estate investments and the suicide of deputy White House counsel Vince Foster. Later, the three-judge panel tasked with enforcing the Ethics in Government Act broadened the investigation to include possible perjury regarding Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky. After more than four years of inquiry, Starr released the Starr Report, which contended that Clinton had lied under oath about the nature of the relationship. The accusation caused Clinton to be impeached and his legal license to be suspended for five years.

How Much Money Did Kenneth Starr Make?

American lawyer, educational leader, and former federal judge Kenneth Starr had a $2 million fortune at the time of his passing. On September 13, 2022, at the age of 76, Ken Starr passed away from complications following surgery.

Ken Starr, who was born in Vernon, Texas, in 1946, attended Harding University before transferring to George Washington University. He received his law degree from Duke University and his master's in teaching from Brown University. Due to his psoriasis, Starr was unable to serve in the Vietnam War and instead began working as a law clerk before becoming a counselor to the U.S. Attorney General in the early 1980s.

Long Career in Law

Starr, who was born on July 21, 1946, in Vernon, Texas, first attended Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, before transferring to George Washington University, where he earned a bachelor’s in history in 1968. He earned a master’s in political science from Brown University in 1969 and a law degree from Duke University Law School in 1973. After graduating from law school, Starr worked as a law clerk for Chief Justice Warren E. Burger and Fifth Circuit Judge David W. Dyer before joining the Los Angeles office of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

He worked on the transition team for President Ronald Reagan before being hired as William French Smith’s counselor in 1981. Then, in 1983, Reagan nominated him to be a federal judge on the US Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, and the Senate subsequently confirmed his nomination. He was appointed US solicitor general in 1989 by President George H.W. Bush after serving as a federal judge. During that time, he argued 25 issues before the Supreme Court, according to the Department of Justice. He went back into private practice in 1993 and began working in Chicago for Kirkland & Ellis.

Ken loved our nation and served it with passion and distinction, said Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday. Roberts served as Smith’s deputy while he was solicitor general and under Starr’s supervision on Smith’s staff. In the legal profession, government service, and society, he set an exemplary example.

In McConnell v. FEC, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell described Starr as “a superb attorney, an amazing leader, and a loyal citizen.”

The Kentucky Republican wrote, “Ken poured his amazing energy and intellect into promoting justice, defending the Constitution, and preserving the rule of law via his illustrious service on the D.C. Circuit, as Solicitor General, as independent counsel, and beyond.

Ken Starr, the Clinton Whitewater Investigation’s Prosecutor

However, he is most known for heading Whitewater, a broad inquiry that started as a look into real estate transactions made by the first family of the time, Hillary and Bill Clinton, but quickly expanded to include a number of other issues, including the infamous Monica Lewinsky sex scandal. Lewinsky’s involvement in that incident involved the president’s extramarital relationship, which began when she was a 24-year-old intern at the White House.

The House impeached Clinton due to allegations of perjury and obstruction of justice stemming from the incident after he falsely denied the relationship. Later, Clinton was cleared of all allegations by the Senate. A failed property development transaction in Arkansas that the Clintons and their associates pursued years before Bill Clinton was elected president led to the appointment of Starr as independent counsel to look into Whitewater in 1994.

Vince Foster’s death, which generated suspicion and gave rise to conspiracies but was ultimately determined to be a suicide, was also covered by Starr’s thorough investigation. Several Whitewater controversy participants were found guilty of crimes stemming from the investigation, but the Clintons themselves were never put on trial.

According to reports, Starr worked with the defense team to reach a settlement that spared Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy sex offender and suspected sex trafficker, from facing significant federal charges. That non-prosecution agreement was derided as a “sweetheart deal” by opponents. A month after being detained and accused of molesting scores of minor girls in New York, Epstein committed suicide in 2019.