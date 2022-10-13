What Is Wrong with Greta Thunberg Illness? Greta Thunberg’s Mother Discusses the Teenager’s Difficult Upbringing

Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg, a Swedish environmental activist, was born on January 3, 2003. She is well-known for pressuring world leaders to take immediate action to combat climate change.

When Thunberg convinced her parents to change their lifestyles to lessen their personal carbon footprint, she began her campaign. At the age of 15, she began spending her Fridays outside the Swedish Parliament to advocate for more aggressive climate change action while holding a sign that read, Skolstrejk för climate (School strike for climate).

Thunberg first came to public attention due to her youth and her direct and outspoken speaking style, which she uses while addressing political leaders and gatherings as well as the general public. In her speeches, she criticizes political leaders for not doing enough to address the climate catastrophe.

Early Years

Greta Thunberg was born on January 3, 2003, to opera singer Malena and actor Svante in Stockholm, Sweden. Beata is the name of her younger sister. At the age of eight in 2011, Thunberg first learned about climate change. Unable to comprehend why people weren’t treating it as an urgent concern, she went into a depression and stopped speaking and eating.

She was immediately identified as having Asperger syndrome, OCD, and selective mutism. Between 2010 and 2018, Thunberg attended the private school Franska Skolan for her studies. Later, she enrolled at Kringlaskolan.

Greta Thunberg’s Condition

Her father was an actor, and her mother sang in the opera. Greta was identified as having the now-classified autistic spectrum disorder known as Asperger syndrome (ASD). Similar to classic autism, it is marked by difficulties in social interaction but has normal IQ and language development.

“I have Asperger’s, which causes me to occasionally deviate from the norm. And being different is a superpower in the appropriate situations, she added in an Instagram post from the previous year.

Thunberg proceeded by explaining that she isn’t disclosing her diagnosis because she wants to “hide” behind it but rather because of how certain “ignorant individuals” might react.

“I am aware that many illiterate people continue to view it as a “disease” or something unpleasant. And trust me, I’ve had limitations in the past because of my disease,” the Swedish student said.

“Before I went on the school strike, I was devoid of energy, had no friends, and didn’t communicate with anyone. I was simply alone at home, suffering from an eating disorder.

How Much Money Does Greta Thunberg Make?

Greta Thunberg is a Swedish environmentalist with a $100,000 net worth. At the age of 15, Greta Thunberg started promoting the prevention of climate change. She has spoken at the Climate Action Summit and the United Nations Climate Change Conference, and as a key voice in the cause, she has encouraged countless global school climate strikes. In addition to receiving an Honorary Fellowship from the Royal Scottish Geographical Society, Thunberg has received other awards for her work.

Cross-Atlantic Journey

Thunberg crossed the Atlantic by ship from Plymouth, England, to New York City, America, during her sabbatical year in 2019. She traveled on board the racing boat Malizia II, which had solar panels and underwater turbines installed to make the trip carbon-neutral. The trip took 15 days in all.

Social Effects

The public advocacy of Thunberg has significantly changed how many countries see climate change. The Green parties achieved their best-ever results in the 2019 European Parliament elections, with many of the gains coming from northern Europe, where young people took part in rallies motivated by Thunberg. In addition, a YouGov poll conducted in the UK found that since Thunberg gained notoriety, public interest in environmental issues has greatly increased, as have the production and sales of children’s books about climate change.

In order to cut greenhouse gas emissions, Thunberg has urged people to take the train rather than fly, which has had an influence on air travel. As a result, Sweden reported that domestic air travel decreased by 4% in 2019 while train use increased. According to a study published in 2021, people who are familiar with Thunberg and her viewpoints are more inclined to support environmental activism and take collective, concerted action to prevent climate change.