What Is Wrong with Brendan Fraser? Here’s What He’s Doing Now in 2022

Brendan Fraser was a popular 1990s actor known for his comedic timing, friendly demeanor, and classic Hollywood looks. In 1992’s comedy Encino Man, he played the title character, a caveman adjusting to life in the 20th century, in his first leading role. He has been cast in similar roles in George of the Jungle and Airheads thanks to his talent for comedic films. He appeared in a number of movies, including the 2000 romantic fantasy comedy Bedazzled with Elizabeth Hurley.

Between 1999 to 2008, he served as the star of Universal’s action-horror Mummy trilogy. Fraser was chosen by the original novel’s author Cornelia Funke to play the lead part in the fantasy adventure film Inkheart when that series came to a conclusion.

Although Fraser is best known for his action and comedic parts, he has also won praise for his tragic performances. In 1998, he co-starred in the Academy Award-winning film Gods and Monsters with Sir Ian McKellen, and in 2002’s The Quiet American, he appeared alongside Sir Michael Caine. In addition, he added gravity to Crash’s ensemble cast, which won an Academy Award in 2006.

He produced Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) and Breakout (2013) behind the camera. He stopped performing in major motion pictures in 2014 and hasn’t been seen in theatres since.

How Did Brendan Fraser Fare?

Fraser nearly suffocated to death while being hung in the opening scene of The Mummy during its 1999 production, according to The Things. Rachel Weisz, who played his co-star, said that he had stopped breathing and even required CPR.

The “Sad Brendan Fraser” meme was started by an interview Fraser gave in 2016, however, his withdrawn demeanor had a justification. Shortly before the interview, the actor lost his mother. Fraser listed this loss and his 2009 divorce with Afton Smith, the mother of his three children, as some of the things that caused him to break away from acting.

Fraser claimed in 2018 that the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had sexually assaulted her at a Beverly Hills luncheon in 2003. He has discussed the despair that followed the tragedy and his subsequent withdrawal from the movie industry. Although he kept his experience private at the time, Fraser believed that blacklisting was to blame for his lack of success in Hollywood.

Fraser has also discussed the effects of pulling off stunts in some of his most well-known appearances. His action film work necessitated a number of operations, including two laminectomies, a partial knee replacement, and the repair of his vocal cords. According to Fraser, the first seven years of the century were spent frequently traveling to hospitals.

Brendan Fraser continued acting despite the fact that these factors led to an extended absence from movie theatres. Since 2015, he has appeared on television in the shows Texas Rising, Trust, and The Affair. In 2018, he joined DC Entertainment’s alternative superhero team Doom Patrol, playing and voice-acting Cliff “Robotman” Steele.

Fraser has stated that his sabbatical from acting in movies will end in 2021. He joined the cast of No Sudden Move, a Steven Soderbergh murder thriller that will air on HBO Max in July 2021. The roles in Darren Aronofsky’s Whale and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon are up next.

In 2022, he will play a second DC Comics character in his most well-known film role in a while. The Gotham supervillain Firefly will be played by Fraser in Batgirl the following year.

Read More: What Is Wrong with Allen Jackson? A Singer, Claims to Have This Degenerative Nerve Disease.

What New Role Does Brendan Fraser Play in “the Whale”?

Fraser plays Charlie, a “reclusive English teacher” who is severely obese and battles binge-eating problems in Darren Aronofsky’s next movie. Fraser used a prosthetic costume that might have added up to 136 lbs to represent the protagonist character who is tormented. He allegedly spent up to six hours per day in the makeup chair to completely morph into the role. Fraser acknowledged in a Variety interview that removing the bulky outfit would frequently cause him to experience dizziness.

“When all the appliances were taken out at the end of the day, I experienced vertigo because it felt like I was walking from the dock and onto a boat in Venice. That undulating sensation. It made me appreciate people with comparable bodies, “added he. To inhabit that corporeal entity, a person must be extremely strong both physically and psychologically.

He Also Highlighted how Constricting the Costume Itself Was.

The torso piece was almost like a straight jacket, he said, with sleeves that attached and were hand-airbrushed to closely resemble human flesh, even down to the hand-punched hair.

Read More: What Is Wrong with Bill Hader? Bill Hader Discusses Homicide, Suffering, and His Popular Humour Freeman, Barry Hadley

Brendan Fraser Quit Acting for What Reason?

Fraser alleged that Hollywood had “blacklisted” him in 2018. In an interview with GQ, Fraser came forward and said that a previous head of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had sexually abused him.

Fraser alleged that Philip Berk of the HFPA assaulted him in 2003 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Fraser allegedly had this occurrence, which sent him into despair.

“His left-hand circles and clutches the side of my ass, and one of his fingers taints me. He then begins to move it about “said the actor. “I was sick. I had a childlike feeling. My throat felt like it had a ball in it. I was on the verge of tears.” In an email to GQ, Berk refuted the assertion, writing that “Mr. Fraser’s version is a blatant lie.”

Read More: What is wrong with Tyler James Williams? What Attracted Tyler James Williams to Abbott Elementary After Years of Avoiding Sitcoms

Brendan Fraser Is Now Doing What?

These days, Fraser is getting more parts, and his career seems to be on the mend! He made a rare red carpet appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021 in support of his film No Sudden Move. With Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, Fraser will soon begin filming the Martin Scorsese movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

The actor will also soon appear in the Darren Aronofsky-directed movie The Whale as Charlie, a 272 kg recluse. In the film The Whale, a gay man whose daughter has been estranged from him tries to patch things up as his condition worsens. Behind the Curtain of Night, in which he also has a major role, is currently in post-production.