What Is Wrong with Amber Heard? According to A Psychologist, Amber Heard’s Evaluation Indicated Two Personality Disorders.

American actress Amber Laura Heard was born on April 22, 1986. She made her acting debut in the 2006 horror movie All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, and she then appeared in movies including The Ward and Drive Angry (2011). She has also appeared in supporting roles in movies like The Danish Girl, Pineapple Express, Never Back Down, The Joneses, Machete Kills, and Magic Mike XXL (2015).

Heard performs the role of Mera in the DC Extended Universe films Aquaman (2018), Justice League (2017), and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (to be released in 2019). (2023). She has also appeared in television programs including The Stand and Hidden Palms (2007). (2020). Heard is a human rights champion for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Stand Up for Human Rights campaign and an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) ambassador for women’s rights.

Amber Heard Was Identified as Having a Contentious

A forensic psychologist employed by Johnny Depp’s legal team claims that his former, actress Amber Heard, suffers from borderline and histrionic personality disorders. According to Heard’s psychologist, the only illness Heard has is post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of Depp’s claimed assault.

A weeks-long defamation trial involving the former couple has further revealed their toxic relationship and, more recently, brought hitherto obscure personality disorders to the attention of the general public.

Although histrionic personality disorder is included as an official diagnosis in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of the American Psychiatric Association, some mental-health experts argue that the term is out-of-date, misogynistic, and stigmatizing.

According to Shannon Curry, PsyD, MSCP, a forensic psychologist retained by Depp’s legal team, Heard is thought to have borderline and histrionic personality disorders.

Read More: How Old Is Camilla? when Did Queen Camilla Wed King Charles Iii, and Who Is She?

Disorder of The Histrionic Personality

The narcissistic and antisocial personality disorders, which are frequently characterized by dramatic, excitable, unpredictable, or volatile behaviors, and BPD are relatives of the histrionic personality disorder.

According to recently updated continuing education materials for psychiatrists and psychologists, histrionic personality disorder specifically specifies exaggerated emotions and attention-seeking actions. Patients must satisfy at least five of the following requirements in order to be diagnosed with the condition:

When not the center of attention, uncomfortable

Provocative or seductive behavior

Shifting and fleeting feelings

attractiveness is used to attract attention

Impressionistic and ambiguous language

Exaggerated or dramatic feelings

Suggestible

Read More: How Old Is Milly Alcock? how Old Is the House of The Dragon Star?

The Diagnosis Has Sexism at Its Core and May Support Stereotypes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Histrionic personality disorder, which is diagnosed four times more frequently in women because of the stigma associated with their supposedly “seductive” behavior, is believed to affect between 2% and 3% of the population. It is not known what causes it, however having a family history and having experienced childhood sexual abuse raise the risk.

According to Roxanne Khan, a senior lecturer in forensic psychology at the University of Central Lancashire, “this puts women with an HPD diagnosis in a Catch-22.” “On the other hand of the HPD coin, these characteristics are typical of victims of childhood trauma or abuse. On the other hand, these characteristics are utilized to categorize these women as disturbed.

According to clinical psychologist Ramani Durvasula, the term “hysteria,” which has been used to attribute women’s emotions, symptoms, and behaviors to the uterus, is associated with the diagnosis, which is another reason why it is condemned. She remarked, “The name is very anti-woman and anti-feminist.” (The term “histrionic,” however, comes directly from the word “actor.) According to Durvasula, a specialist in narcissism and other personality disorders, the DSM may soon phase out the diagnostic.

She remarked, “I think histrionic personality is like a lite form of narcissism — not as much of the alluring attention-seeking and the shallow dramatic emotion as of the malignant manipulation.”

However, continuing to categorize men as having psychopathy and women as having HPD can uphold “the sexist conceptions that females are are mad,'” according to Khan.

Read More: How Old Is Jimmy Buffett? Age, Wife, Dating, Girlfriend, Career & More Facts

Symptoms That Recur, Hard to Diagnose

People searching on Google to learn more about the mental health illnesses being mentioned have increased since the experiment started.

Borderline personality disorder (BPD), according to the National Institutes of Health, National Library of Medicine, is “a condition marked by difficulties controlling emotion. When someone has BPD, their feelings are intense and last a long time, making it more difficult for them to return to a stable baseline following an emotionally upsetting occurrence. ²

Intense emptiness, emotional instability, a strong fear of abandonment (actual or imagined), and a shaky self-image are some BPD symptoms.

Other personality disorders, especially BPD, and histrionic personality disorder frequently co-occur. A histrionic personality disorder is described as “a mental disease defined by a pattern of heightened emotionality and attention-seeking behaviors” by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). (Also known as a dramatic personality disorder, which may be more often used.)

Within the category of personality disorders known as “Cluster B,” there is a histrionic personality disorder. Narcissistic personality disorder, borderline personality disorder, and antisocial personality disorder are examples of disorders in Cluster B of personality disorders.

Read More: How Old Is Milly Alcock? how Old Is the House of The Dragon Star?

How to Diagnose Mental Illness

Curry’s assessment is supported by a 12-hour interview with Heard during which Heard completed a number of mental health exams, as well as Heard’s medical records, numerous papers, audio recordings, images, and videos. Although there is no set period of time for diagnosing these conditions, it is unusual to reach a conclusion of this nature as quickly as Curry does.

A forensic psychologist named John Delatorre, PsyD, says, “I believe the process for how these diagnoses, particularly the personality disorders, have been made is incorrect. A persistent pattern of troublesome behaviors and experiences that differ from social standards and cultural expectations is referred to as a personality disorder.

Experts are concerned that trial headlines and information may cause people to self-diagnose these diseases in themselves or other people in their lives. Delatorre claims that because these diagnoses are so serious, people shouldn’t rely on social media to determine whether or not they have them. People who are concerned about their mental health should speak with a mental health clinician rather than relying solely on information they see in the media or on social media.