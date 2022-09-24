What Is Wrong with Alan Jackson? Fighting Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease for Ten Years

Alan Jackson, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, disclosed on Tuesday that he had Charcot-Marie-Tooth syndrome, a collection of conditions that damage the nerves, which has impacted his ability to move and maintain balance on stage.

Jackson, 62, claimed in an interview with Jenna Bush Hager of the “TODAY” show that he received the illness from his father and that it has afflicted other members of his family. Ten years ago, he was diagnosed.

Jackson remarked, “It’s been affecting me for years, and it’s becoming more and more visible.” “I just feel very uncomfortable, and I just want people to know that’s why I look like I do,” the performer said. “And I know I’m stumbling around on stage, and now I’m having a little issue balancing even in front of the microphone.” He said he doesn’t want fans to feel sorry for him, adding that the disease is “not fatal, (but) it’s gonna disable me, eventually.”

What Is Known About Charcot-Marie-Tooth Illness Is Listed Below.

Arms and legs are the main areas of damage. Smaller and weaker muscles are a side effect of the condition, which can also cause muscle spasms, loss of sensation, and difficulties walking. Other symptoms include frequent tripping or stumbling, weakness in your legs, ankles, and feet, loss of muscular bulk in your legs, and high foot arches.

the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease Although it can happen later in life, tooth disease often first manifests in teens or early adulthood.

What Led to Alan Jackson’s Current State of Health?

Charcot-Marie- A genetically inherited ailment, tooth disease. It happens when there are genetic changes that impair the nerves in your hands, arms, legs, and feet. Since the condition is inherited, you run a larger risk of getting it if a member of your close family does.

Exists a Treatment for CMT?

The illness has no known treatment. However, it often moves slowly and has no impact on anticipated life duration. The management of Charcot-Marie-Tooth illness can be aided by certain treatments, including physical and occupational therapy.

Drugs, gene therapy, and in vitro treatments that might help prevent the disease from being passed on to future generations are just a few of the potential therapies that researchers are looking into as potential treatments for the disease.

Moving forward

Despite having a condition, Alan Jackson does not intend to stop touring anytime soon. In fact, he just performed as the headlining act at a concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Instead of just giving up and retiring, his objective is to persevere through CMT.

In his interview, Jackson stated that he never intended to retire with a big, cheesy tour before taking a year off and returning. He promised them that he would try to go on as many tours as he could, even though he conceded that the illness would undoubtedly force some alterations in his plans.

The country singer’s wife of almost 42 years, Denise Jackson, stays staunchly by his side. The fact that her husband will have so many songs for his grandkids and that his great-grandchildren will also hear them and recognize him makes her count all of their years together as wonderful, even going so far as to describe it as a fairytale life.

And if Alan Jackson had a legacy he wished to leave behind, it would be his musical output. He declared that music has always been the most significant thing in his life. The singer of “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” only last May released Where Have You Gone, his 21-track latest studio album, of which 15 were written entirely by him. The album debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, demonstrating Alan Jackson’s continued dominance.