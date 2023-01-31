What Is Tumblr and How to Use It? Complete User Guide!

If you don’t know what Tumblr is, you must be living under a rock. Tumblr is a well-known social networking and microblogging site based in New York. It is one of the top 10 sites in the US right now. David Karp came up with the idea for Tumblr in 2007. Today, it has more than 171 billion posts and more than 500 million accounts that have been signed up for. It gives you the chance to share anything and everything. Tumblr is different from other social media sites because you can change everything about your page. Also, Tumblr is very flexible because it can be used as a platform for blogging, a social website, and a search engine. We’ll tell you everything you need to know about the Tumblr app and how to use Tumblr in this short guide.

How Tumblr works and what it’s used for?

There are many popular social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok these days. Even though there is a lot of competition, Tumblr is still useful and popular in 2021. Because Tumblr is easy to use and can be used in many ways. Plus, it lets you customize it in a way that no other social media site does.

As was already said, Tumblr is a network with many uses. It started out as a website, but now there is also a mobile app for it. You can use Tumblr for a lot of different things and share a lot of different content, but the main things people use it for are:

Social Networking: As with other social media sites, many people use Tumblr for social networking to connect with other people and share posts, send messages, etc.

Microblogging: Tumblr started out as a place to write short blog posts, and it still does that. It is a great place to start a simple blog and say what you want to say. You can also read the blogs of other people and share what they write.

Search Engine: Young people use Tumblr as a search engine to find content that is both unique and creative. Depending on what you like, you can find many different kinds of art, like pop culture, memes, music, gifs, etc.

Who uses Tumblr?

Tumblr is a website that anyone can use for free. It is popular with most people, especially young people. 45 percent of its users are younger than 35, and most of them are teens. This is probably because you have to be at least 13 to sign up. Teens and young adults like Tumblr because they can talk to each other freely, say what they want, and follow their own interests. But Tumblr is also popular with adults because it has content that is explicit and mature. Even though Tumblr is on the open web, it is a safe and private place where people can be themselves without feeling embarrassed or unsafe.

How to use Tumblr?

When Tumblr first came out, it quickly gained a lot of users. It’s a mix of Facebook, Twitter, and WordPress, but it’s much easier to use than any of those three on their own. Here’s a step-by-step guide that will help you get started:

1. Set Up Your Account

You have to sign up and register to use Tumblr. All you have to do is put in your email address, username, and password. You might have trouble coming up with a username that is available, so Tumblr gives you suggestions to help you decide. After you show your ID, you’ll have to prove your age and do a “captcha” test, such as finding pictures of cars, boats, storefronts, etc.

2. Find The Topics You’re Interested In

Once you log in, Tumblr will give you a list of different accounts to follow. You must choose at least 5 different topics or categories. You can also choose from a number of subcategories. Then you click Next to get your personalised feed (dashboard).

Here is the home screen you’ll see when you’re all done with the registration process. All done! Check out our different accounts to follow so you can get a feed that fits your interests.

3. The Tumblr Dashboard

Your dashboard, often known as your feed, is what you see on your Tumblr home page. It will resemble a Facebook feed in several ways. Here you will see all the most recent posts and updates from the accounts you follow in addition to additional pertinent and well-liked content. You may search for new accounts and set alternative themes from your dashboard.

Look at the heading of the new page. The home feed, Explore page, inbox, direct messages, private activity, and account settings are all accessible from this menu.

4. Post Your Own Blogs

Your personal blog may now be created and updated to engage with the Tumblr community. To post, locate the various categories and post types on the top bar:

Text post

Photo post (or multiple photo posts)

Quote post

Link post

Chat/dialogue post

Audio post

Video post

Decide on the sort of content you want to publish before choosing the post format. You won’t have any problems using the UI because it is incredibly user-friendly. Remember: You can experiment with various post forms, but it is advised that you try to make your postings as aesthetically pleasing as you can. Finally, pick the appropriate options and post.

5. Explore Tumblr

Click the Explore option (compass) in the top menu to explore Tumblr. You can discover a variety of postings here that are pertinent to your interests and preferences.

Through the search bar, you can also look for individual posts on Tumblr (by typing in keywords, usernames, hashtags, etc.). At the top of the screen, there is also a “Recommended For You” option.

6. Customize Tumblr Settings: How to Customize Your Designs for Blogs, Etc.

Tumblr differs from other social networking networks in that users may customize their dashboard by selecting from a variety of paid or free custom themes. Take the following actions to customize:

Under your username, choose Untitled, then click the Edit Appearance button to make changes.

To change the theme, go through the various themes that are offered. This will alter how your page with your domain name looks.

After selecting your theme, click Preview to see how it will seem. When you are satisfied with your blog’s appearance, click Install.

The tiniest elements, such as username, language, time zone, visibility, etc., may also be adjusted.

Tumblr for business

Yes, Tumblr also has a business page that you can use to advertise your company. Many firms overlook this possibility in favour of focusing on other social media channels. However, Tumblr may be a fantastic tool for expanding your following and your reach. The main distinction is that much research is needed for Tumblr business marketing.

As a result, you need to research your competition and develop an effective plan. Recognize the pertinent postings and the reasons they are popular. Discover your strengths and how to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Tumblr is a good platform for firms with a youthful audience to promote their products. Make sure the information is provocative, new, and occasionally humorous. Never post brand-specific posts and keep your promotion unobtrusive. And always keep the aesthetic attractiveness of the information in mind.

How did the sexual content once influence Tumblr badly?

Compared to other social media platforms, Tumblr is seen as a more free and creative medium. Because of this, Tumblr is well-liked by those who wish to express themselves freely. This independence, though, has a price. Users might readily obtain extreme sexual stuff and hardcore pornography on Tumblr since it is a completely unfiltered site. Many people used a pseudonym to submit collections of near-porn and porn for personal use.

Finally, on December 17, 2018, Tumblr outlawed adult and pornographic content. A fifth of its members left as a result of the intense response from LGTBT users, sex-positive users, and NSFW art communities.

Is Tumblr still popular now?

There’s no denying that Tumblr previously dominated the social media space, with millions of active users. Despite a decline in total users over the past ten years, Gen Z continues to utilize Tumblr in large numbers. Teenagers make up 48% of Tumblr users, its spokeswoman claims. Despite being the newest social media powerhouse, TikTok, many young people utilize Tumblr for microblogging and sharing creative material. Businesses have a secret opportunity to boost brand recognition and connect with a more active audience thanks to Tumblr business. However, businesses with a young clientele would benefit from it the most.

Finally, despite Tumblr’s current lack of popularity among social networking apps, it continues to draw in youthful people. Tumblr is a fantastic opportunity to draw in Gen Z in the cutthroat digital marketing landscape of today. So, if your company offers a unique good or service and you want to appeal to the young, active population, you should advertise there.