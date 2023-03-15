What Is TPM? A Comprehensive Guide to Trusted Platform Module Technology

You need Trusted Platform Module 2.0 for Windows 11. (TPM 2.0). Windows 11 uses the TPM 2.0 chip, which is devoted to managing cryptographic operations, for a number of its security features.

Windows 11 uses your PC’s TPM 2.0 chip for Windows Hello and data encryption.

What Does Windows 11’s TPM Mean?

The term Trusted Platform Module (TPM) refers to both a chip that complies with international standards for security-related microprocessor specifications as well as to those standards themselves. When a PC is described as having TPM, it either has a chip that complies with TPM requirements or it includes firmware that enables the main CPU to carry out the same tasks.

The TPM chip is typically found mounted directly on the motherboard of a PC, however, it is also possible to add TPM to a computer by adding an extension card.

A collection of technological businesses, including makers of PCs like IBM and HP, chips like Intel, and software like Microsoft, established the TPM standard itself. TPM 1.0 was launched by the group in 2001, followed by TPM 1.2 in 2009 and TPM 2.0 in 2014.

The TPM standard’s goal is to guarantee that any PC equipped with a TPM chip will be able to carry out particular security functions. A chip that complies with the TPM standard, for instance, must contain a random number generator, the ability to create cryptographic keys, and the capacity to encrypt and decode data.

TPM 2.0 – What Is It?

When Windows 11 was introduced, TPM 2.0, the most recent version of the TPM standard, had just been issued in 2014. Chips that adhere to the standard are also referred to by this term. A computer must have a chip or firmware that complies with the TPM 2.0 standard when it is said it must have TPM 2.0.

TPM 2.0 is capable of a wide range of cryptographic operations, including data encryption and decryption, and hardware authentication. You can often enable TPM 2.0 in the UEFI on machines that have TPM 2.0 software instead of a separate TPM 2.0 chip.

TPM 2.0 is not present on computers made before 2014 when it was first released. But, installing an expansion card will allow you to add TPM 2.0 to a computer. Another option is to simulate TPM 2.0, which is how Parallels allows you to run Windows 11 on a Mac.

What Does Windows 11’s TPM 2.0 Do?

When you switch on your computer on Windows 11, TPM 2.0 begins doing a number of security-related tasks. Before Windows ever runs, Windows 11 employs the TPM chip to check the integrity of the operating system during the boot process.

The boot process stops if it notices any anomalies, allowing you to restore Windows and preventing the loading of an operating system that might have been changed without your knowledge.

If you utilize Windows Hello, the TPM 2.0 chip also participates in the Windows logon procedure. The chip is essential for encrypting, storing, and checking against your biometric information—which includes a fingerprint or facial scan—when you attempt to log into Windows.

TPM 2.0 enables anti-malware software to verify Windows 11’s integrity once you’ve signed in, in a manner similar to how the system is verified at boot.

Your anti-malware program may be able to detect and remove rootkits and other malicious software since malware doesn’t begin operating until Windows has loaded, or loads concurrently with Windows.

How to Determine Whether Your PC Has TPM

Your machine might contain TPM 2.0 if it was made after 2014. It is likely to contain this characteristic if it was constructed more recently, within the last several years. The simplest approach to determine if Windows 11 is compatible with something is to run the compatibility check.

By going to Update & Security > Windows Security > Device Security in Windows Settings, you can also see if you have a TPM. Check for the Specification Version, which, if you have a TPM, will indicate 1.0, 1.2, or 2.0. The security processor information section will be empty if you don’t have any TPMs.

What Should You Do If You Don’t Have TPM 2.0?

You ought to keep using Windows 10 if your PC lacks TPM 2.0. Windows 11 can be installed on a machine without TPM 2.0 via a workaround, but it’s not secure.

Using the bypass method makes you fundamentally less secure both now and in the future because Microsoft won’t offer updates and support to consumers who use Windows 11 on a PC without TPM 2.0 and because many security features won’t function.

If you can find an extension card that is compatible with your motherboard, you can add TPM 2.0 to a computer that doesn’t already have it. The card can be installed and TPM 2.0 can then be enabled in the BIOS or UEFI if you choose to go that route.

Check to see if your machine already supports firmware TPM 2.0 before you do that, though. This can be accomplished by booting the UEFI and seeing whether there is a setting to enable TPM 2.0.

You can upgrade to Windows 11 without experiencing any problems after installing a TPM 2.0 card or after turning it on in the UEFI. But, as long as Microsoft continues to support Windows 10, you’re better off keeping with it if you can’t add TPM 2.0 to your machine.