What is the Net Worth of Mickey Rourke? Check Here’s All Information!

Young Life

On September 16, 1952, in Schenectady, New York, Philip Andre Rourke Jr. was born. Being reared in a Catholic home had a significant influence on Rourke’s subsequent life. Rourke still adheres to Catholicism and is regarded by his colleagues as “a good Catholic” Mickey’s father abandoned the family when he was only six. Rourke’s mother raised him and his siblings on her alone at first, but she subsequently got remarried and moved the whole family to South Florida. Mickey Rourke graduated from Miami’s high school in 1971.

What is the Net Worth of Mickey Rourke?

Mickey Rourke’s net worth is reportedly at $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Career in Boxing

Mickey Rourke developed into a powerful athlete as a teenager. He was drawn to boxing right away and started competing in amateur matches when he was 12 years old. Mickey Rourke, despite suffering several concussions, had a record of 27 victories and 3 losses from the ages of 14 to 25. Rourke eventually took a brief break from boxing after receiving medical advice to rest for a year.

Career in Acting

In school plays and college performances, Rourke’s acting career began in the 1970s with minor parts. Before establishing himself as a film actor with Coppola’s Rumble Fish in 1983, Rourke performed in a number of television appearances in the late 1970s. Rourke developed a sex icon status after playing a lot of sexual roles.

He later won praise from the critics for his roles in Barfly and Angel Heart. Rourke took involved in a few unsuccessful movies during the following several years, and he gained a reputation for being difficult to deal with. He adamantly declined significant, career-defining roles while his personal life was also starting to fall apart.

The following several years were then devoted by Mickey Rourke pursuing a professional boxing career. A few years later, his face was obviously deformed from several wounds. Little was done to address aesthetic problems through reconstructive surgery. Rourke made a comeback to the movie industry, nevertheless, in the late 1990s, playing a number of action parts.

Mickey Rourke made appearances in movies like Once Upon a Time in Mexico and Man on Fire in the 2000s. In 2005’s Sin City, another pivotal character appeared. Mickey Rourke disputed these accusations after making an appearance in The Wrestler, despite the fact that he had built a reputation for being something of a “sellout” over the years. Rourke received a lot of praise for his work and received many accolades. He was also an Oscar nominee.

In Iron Man 2, Mickey Rourke also portrayed Whiplash, the main antagonist. In addition, Rourke is well known for his part in the movie The Expendables.

Get Back to Acting

The character of Butch Coolidge, which went to Bruce Willis in Pulp Fiction, was offered to Rourke in the early 1990s, but he turned it down.



Rourke did take on supporting parts in a number of 1990s movies after he gave up boxing, including Sylvester Stallone’s remake of Get Carter and the John Grisham adaptation. The Rainmaker by Francis Ford Coppola, Vincent Gallo’s Buffalo ’66, Steve Buscemi’s Animal Factory, Sean Penn’s The Pledge, and Steve Buscemi’s Animal Factory.

Additionally, Rourke has written several movies under the pseudonym Sir Eddie Cook, one of which being Bullet, in which he co-stars with Tupac Shakur.

Personal Life

Terry Farrell and Sasha Volkova are two famous people whom Rourke has dated. Despite being twice married, he is childless. He met Debra Feuer on the production of the movie Homeboy (1988), and they acted together as his love interest. They got married in 1981. The couple divorced in 1989, and Rourke later remarked that “was not particularly considerate to my wife’s needs.” In an interview he delivered in 2009, Feuer claimed that the two had remained close friends.

Because of reports that she and her then-lover Rourke had unscripted sex during the filming of the Wild Orchid, Carré Otis temporarily became a household name after the movie’s debut. On June 26, 1992, Otis wed Rourke. Rourke was detained in 1994 on allegations of marital abuse.

Later on, the charges were dropped. Despite their reconciliation and joint appearance in Exit in Red, the couple’s marriage terminated in December 1998. Beauty, Disrupted: A Memoir, an autobiography that described Otis’ marriage to Rourke and was released in October 2011 by HarperCollins, was co-written by Otis and author Hugo Schwyzer. Rourke was detained once more in Miami Beach in November 2007 but this time on suspicion of DUI.

