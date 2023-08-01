What is new with Google Maps?

If you want to know where the location of the Golden Euro is, your first stop would be Google Maps. But Google Maps can do a lot more than just getting directions from your house to Golden Euro’s headquarters.

What were the first features implemented with Google Maps in 2005?

Interactive Maps – Obviously, you can’t have a mapping program without maps. And what is the point of making them electronic if they are not interactive. Zoom and pan – Again, these are obvious features. You zoom out to see large areas (continents and/or countries), and you zoom in to see details of different streets. Panning is when you move from one part of a map to another – No more page turning in a 100 page map book. Geez, I am really showing my age with that statement. Yes, I did own one of those 100 page map books for the metro area I lived in. And I even owned a 50 mile radius map where when you expanded it fully, it took up most of the space on your living room floor. Directions – It is a computer. Why should I have to figure out directions when a computer program can do that for me? GPS direction systems have been part of cars (and separate devices) since the 1990s. So the technology was there by the time that Google Maps came onto the market. Search – Again, another obvious feature. Computer applications and searching go hand in hand. Satellite Imagery – Google Earth was also released in 2005, so this feature was available around the same time. Traffic Information – September 2004, Google acquired ZipDash which had live traffic information. So Google incorporated this information into the Google Maps application. User reviews and ratings – Customer reviews were introduced on Amazon in 1995. Local Business Information Google Earth as a desktop version, not an online version.

What important features were added to Google Maps in 2007?

Street view was added in 2007. This allowed a 360 degree panoramic view of streets and locations. It also provided for some very humourous images – do you remember the image of the girl who was playing dead? 2007 was also the year when the Mobile App was released. My Location using GPS technology was also implanted in 2007.

Google Maps Features released in 2008

First Android version of Google Maps was released.

Google Maps Features released in 2009

Google Maps replaced Tele Atlas (their major supplier of geospatial data) with their own data. Most likely they did not want to have to pay ongoing subscription fees.

Google Maps Features released in 2011

Map Maker was added to the American version of Google Maps, allowing any viewer to edit and add changes to Google Maps. This provides Google with local map updates almost in real-time instead of waiting for digital map data companies to release more infrequent updates. Not to mention, it allows stores to put information about their stores and services directly into Google Maps. That is how you get information like store hours, pictures of the business, and other useful stuff.

Google Maps Features released in 2012

Google started mapping the UK’s rivers and canals in partnership with the Canal and River Trust. This was also the year that Google Maps was available separately on the App Store (iOS).

Google Maps Features released in 2013

Details about North Korea were added to Google Maps. Palestine was recognized as a country instead of being called Palestinian territories. Google Maps removed all links to Wikipedia Locations.

Google Maps Features released in 2014

Google Maps was updated to reflect the annexation of Ukrainian Crimea by Russia. Crimea is shown as the Republic of Crimea in Russia and as the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in Ukraine. All other versions show a dotted disputed border.

On a map near the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi, the imagery of the Android logo urinating on the Apple logo was added via Map Maker and appeared on Google Maps. The vandalism was soon removed and Google publicly apologized. However, as a result, Google disabled user moderation on Map Maker, and on May 12, disabled editing worldwide until it could devise a new policy for approving edits and avoiding vandalism. Here is the link if you want to see that image: https://www.theverge.com/2015/4/24/8489127/android-apple-google-maps-urinating-mascot (But shhhh, you didn’t get the image from us )

Google Maps Features released in 2015

Users of the classic Google Maps were forwarded to the new Google Maps with the option to be removed from the interface.

Google Maps Features released in 2016

New satellite imagery was released. South Korea offered Google Maps on conditional access to the country’s geographic database. Google declined the offer, as it was unwilling to accept restrictions on reducing the quality around locations the South Korean Government felt were sensitive. Google Earth Virtual Reality program for Google Earth and Google Maps.

Google Maps Features released in 2017

Google Maps was updated with accessible imagery of several planets and moons such as Titan, Mercury, and Venus, as well as direct access to imagery of the Moon and Mars. You know, I never knew that I could do that. Now I am going to have to play around with Google Maps to see this. Guess that is what I am going to be doing tomorrow. An entirely redesigned version of Google Earth; Currently only available for Google Chrome and Android. The desktop application continues to be Google Earth Pro, with infrequent updates. I guess that most users only use Google Earth on their phones and not very often on their computers, so it was not worth maintaining.

Google Maps Features released in 2018

Google announced major changes to the API structure starting June 11, 2018. This change consolidated the 18 different endpoints into three services and merged the basic and premium plans into one pay-as-you-go plan. This meant a 1400% price raise for users on the basic plan, with only six weeks of notice. This caused a harsh reaction within the developers’ community. In June, Google postponed the change date to July 16, 2018. Google Maps designed its overall view (when zoomed out completely) into a 3D globe dropping the Mercator projection that projected the planet onto a flat surface.

Google Maps Features released in 2019

Google Maps added speed trap and speed camera alerts as reported by other users. I am sure the police loved that feature being added … too much lose of traffic fine income, especially for tourists. Google Maps was updated to include incident reporting, resembling a functionality in Waze which was acquired by Google in 2013. Incognito mode was added, allowing users to enter destinations without saving entries to their Google accounts.

Google Maps Features released in 2020

Maps received a 15th anniversary redesign. Google announced a COVID-19 Layer update for Google maps, which is designed to offer a seven-day average data of the total COVID-19-positive cases per 100,000 people in the area selected on the map. It also features a label indicating the rise and fall in the number of cases. I played with a stand alone application that provided this. With the second wave of cases, the application had too many “dots” and became useless (not to mention pointless).

Google announced that it would be launching a new feature displaying COVID-19 vaccination sites. Wouldn’t that be the same as displaying hospitals and pharmacies? Google announced updates to the route planner that would accommodate drivers of electric vehicles. Routing would take into account the type of vehicle, vehicle status including current charge, and the locations of charging stations. This is the same theory as giving directions to people based on where gas stations are located. Although, it does not match the AAA travel features that used to provide mapping based on tourist locations (interesting things to see on your route).

Google Maps Features released in 2022

Google Maps added a layer displaying air quality for certain countries. Did they include the pre-COVID and February 2020 COVID pictures of China? That really gives you an idea of how much pollution China is releasing into the world. Google silently removed the COVID-19 Layer from Google Maps due to little usage of the feature. No kidding, nobody was using this feature. The feature would be like tracking who has the common cold. It can’t be done at any level that would provide any benefit to people.

Summary

And this list does not even include all of the features available on Google Maps. When you dig in deep into Google Maps, and especially KML technology, Google Maps is a very powerful program that most people only use a fraction of its potential. Not to mention the educational uses of the program, which talking about that would be its own article.