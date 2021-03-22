What is HMU on Snapchat mean?

Snapchat is an American multimedia messaging app developed by Snap.Inc. It allows users to create videos, click pictures and edit them. For editing, it has an extensive set of filters. The images and messages are only available for a short period, and after that, they become inaccessible. The app initially focuses on person-to-person photo sharing. It allows users to keep photos in password-protected space and has limited use of end-to-end encryption. It has millions of active users worldwide.

Many users use casual or slang terms while sending a picture to their friends on this app. These text slangs are usually short and help users fit words in one or two lines. It enables the receiver to scan the message on pictures before the time for viewing gets over. However, slang like HMU, BRB, SMH confuse new users.

HMU on Snapchat –

The language used on social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter is different from a few years ago. New platforms create their hashtags, which then translates into short texting slang. Unless a person is active on social media understanding the slang is very difficult. People use HMU during regular texting, which means hit me up. It means to get in touch or communicate through call or text or face to face. It is a direct invitation to a person whom people know and want to contact you anytime.

On Snapchat, the term HMU has a straightforward meaning. Here it means to text one or dm one, voice opinions, or inquire about their posts’ content. In the daily feed, lots of HMU Snapchat captions along with selfies can be seen. With most of them, a chat invitation is there because of HMU Snapchat captions along with selfies. HMU can be typed directly, or an emoji can be used to express it. Many emojis are there to convey a message, but the most commonly used is call me and the DM emoji.