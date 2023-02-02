What Is Ex-Housewife Mary Cosby Up to Now? Is She Returning to ‘RHOSLC’?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is undergoing major adjustments in preparation for Season 4. Because of the drama that has surrounded the Bravo reality show in previous years (looking at you, Jen Shah), the casting team is looking to shake things up.

Many new cast members are expected to join RHOSLC for the upcoming season, and former Housewife Mary Cosby may be one of them. See if the allegations are accurate by checking out her whereabouts and activities after leaving Season 2!

What’s the Status of Mary Cosby’s Church?

Mary Cosby, the First Lady of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, was falsely accused of being a cult leader during Season 2 of RHOSLC. Mary and her husband inherited the church from Mary’s family after she married and had a child with her grandmother’s second husband.

It was then suggested that Mary was extremely controlling and that she derived much of her income from the aforementioned church. The former RHOSLC star, however, addressed the rumors head-on in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Ever since my grandma established the church, people have been suggesting that its members are part of a dangerous cult. Mary said, “They say that about essentially every church.”

My church members and anyone who know me well know that claims are untrue. To be a Housewife on national television would be to join a cult, and that’s something I’m not willing to do.

The Salt Lake City, Utah location of the Pentecostal Faith Temple Church looks to have closed forever. Mary has been mysteriously silent regarding the reasons for the store’s demise.

Is Anyone Aware of Mary Cosby’s Current Whereabouts?

From the looks of Mary’s Instagram, she has many passions outside of religion as well. She considers herself a businesswoman, an event planner, a philanthropist, and a spiritual guide.

She seems to have some connection to Marimarta Perfumeria, a web store that offers a wide variety of women’s apparel, shoes, jewelry, and fragrances.

Will We See Mary Cosby Again on “RHOSLC?”

In other words, the rumors are correct. Mary Cosby will be appearing on Real Housewives of Little Cayman, although not in a regular capacity. Page Six reported on February 1 that multiple sources had confirmed the former cast member would be returning for Season 4 in a “friend of” capacity. Mary wanted to return, a source informed the media, so she did.

According to another insider, Mary wanted to return to the show after Season 2’s racial incident with Jennie Nguyen, but she took some time off to deal with her feelings.

Jennie’s dismissal from RHOSLC in January 2022 was a result of her offensive social media statements on the Black Lives Matter movement, but the harm had already been done.

“After Season 2, Mary was suffering with a lot of trauma,” the person stated. That it got to the point that she couldn’t even bring herself to attend the Season 2 reunion and eventually quit the series altogether.

After Jennie hurled a glass at Mary on television, the source said, “Jennie’s racist posts truly seemed to shake Mary.” Mary appreciated the break from the spotlight, but it looks like she was eager to jump back into the action.

Mary has only maintained contact with one of the Housewives since leaving the show. The Page Six source claims that Mary will appear in Season 4 as Meredith Marks’ pal.

It’s on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST, and it’s called Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.