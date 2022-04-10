From the recent chapter, the topic of devil fruit awakening has once again become the hot topic of discussion. Kaido mentioned something about devil fruit awakening which might just give us a brief idea of what exactly happens when one awakens their devil fruit.

One Piece is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda and it revolves around Monkey D. Luffy. Luffy has recently awakened his devil fruit and his potential has reached the exhilarating limit. What is Devil Fruit Awakening? Let’s find out.

What is a Devil Fruit Awakening? One Piece Chapter 1046 Discussion

What is Devil Fruit Awakening?

The topic of devil fruit awakening has been pretty vague in the series so far. The first time we learned it was back in Impel Down arc when Crocodile mentioned that the jailors were getting revived because their devil fruit had awakened.

These jailors were of Zoan type and it potentially indicates that Zoan type devil fruit users can revive themselves. After that, the topic of devil fruit awakening didn’t come into the picture until Dressrosa Arc.

In the Dressrosa Arc, we learned that Doflamingo can use the birdcage after his devil fruit had awakened. From that encounter, we can assume that Devil fruits which are awakened are capable of transforming the environment around them and this has been confirmed in the latest chapter as well.

Luffy has been able to manipulate the bodies of others as well as the ground to rubber after his fruit awakened. Kaido mentioned this but apart from this, he also mentioned a particular thing related to how awakening can potentially enhance your senses.

What Did Kaido Say About Awakening?

According to Kaido, once someone awakens their devil fruit, their senses are enhanced. It means that after awakening, one would be able to learn the true characteristics of their devil fruit.

Maybe that was the reason why Luffy was able to use the powers of Nika to the fullest because earlier, he didn’t know the true properties of Gomu Gomu no Mi. Now that he knows what Hito Hito no Mi: Model Nika is capable of, he is using it to its fullest extent.

What are Other Awakened Users?

In the last few chapters, we learned that Law and Kid have awakened their devil fruits and because of that, they were able to defeat Big Mom. Other confirmed awakened users are Doflamingo and Impel Down Jailors.

As for other potential awakened users, we believe that Kuzan and Akainu fall into the list because their fight completely changed the climate of Punk Hazard. It is safe to assume that top-level players like Kaido, Big Mom, and the admirals have already awakened their devil fruits.

What are your thoughts on devil fruit awakening? Let us know down below. For more such content, don’t forget to check out our social media handles. One Piece is a weekly manga series that is available to read on Viz media and Mangaplus.

