Here’s What Happens When You Block a Number on Android

This post will go into depth with you if you’ve ever wondered what occurs on Android when you block a number.

You will, at some point, encounter a circumstance that requires you to utilize your phone’s blocking feature.

The greatest method to get your calm back is to block people, whether they are telemarketers, your ex, or total strangers.

Let’s investigate what occurs when you do that now.

What Happens when You Block a Number on Android?

We want to dispel any confusion you may have first. No formal notice of any kind will ever reach the person you’ve blocked.

Because Google values your privacy, it won’t inform the person you’ve blocked. In relation to privacy, find out how to prevent Google from following you online.

In other words, you cut off communication with a caller when you block a number on your Android phone.

Your phone does not ring when someone calls. They land up in voicemail right away. But your phone would only ring once before the blocked caller was sent to voicemail.

Text messages sent by the banned caller will not be received. They will never receive a timestamp-containing “Delivered” notice. You will never get their communications on your end.

That said, things change if you attempt to call the banned number. This is what occurs on an Android phone when you attempt to call a banned number.

It is still possible to make regular phone calls and text messages to the banned number. The receiver cannot call or message you, but they will get your phone calls and texts. The block is not bidirectional. There is just one path.

Wrap Up

That is the only step involved! We hope that this tutorial has helped you understand what occurs on your Android phone when a number is blocked. Do you still have queries? Use the space provided for comments below.

FAQs – Block on Android

What Does an Android User See when You Block Them?

The person who has blocked you won’t receive a warning about it, but if they try to contact your landline, they can get a busy signal or an error message saying that their call was not placed.

What Occurs if You Block a Number and Someone Texts Your Android Phone?

When you block a number, you are unable to receive text messages, your phone will not ring, and the number cannot reach you.

If I Ban Someone on Android, Would They Know About It?

An Android user can’t tell with certainty whether they’ve been blacklisted. Nevertheless, a few indicators, including undeliverable messages and phone calls that end up in voicemail, may suggest that they have banned you.