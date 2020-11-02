What Happens to Jeannie Mai on DWTS?

Jeannie Mai’s period Dancing With the Stars has sadly come to an unexpected ending. Ahead of the year’s eighth incident, The Actual sponsor announced she’s leaving the rivalry after being hospitalized to epiglottitisan inflammation of the veins over the windpipe, which may lead to shortness of breath and trouble breathing.

“I’m heartbroken my DWTS travel must finish here”

“My physicians discovered a health issue along with my throat that necessitates prompt attention and operation. I’m heartbroken my DWTS travel must finish here,” Mai told Good Morning America on Monday. “I’ve pushed myself to new limits emotionally and emotionally, and I am quite proud of just how far we have come” Mai was tasked with Brandon Armstrong, along with both held a mean score of 21.9, using their best scoring performances being their own intimate rumba into”You GotId be” and paso doble into”Maneater” — either of which brought 25 points. Our personal favourite, however, has been that their whimsical upward -motivated performance for the series’s Disney night.

“We’re devastated by the news which we are gonna need to cut this year brief, however, Jeannie’s health will come first,” explained Armstrong on his spouse’s identification and saddening death from the series. The official DWTS accounts, meanwhile, contributed a similar opinion on Instagram:”Jeannie has motivated usalong with countless fans, along with her power and dedication. We wish her a complete and speedy recovery.” The series also announced that, because of Mai’s drawback, a double removal wouldn’t be occurring as intended throughout its Nov. two incident, and rather, just 1 couple will face removal.