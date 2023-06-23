What Happened to Victor Blackwell? What He Is Doing Now?

Victor Blackwell, a prominent character in the field of broadcast journalism, has captivated audiences with his original narratives and insightful reporting. Blackwell’s whereabouts and current endeavors have become a topic of interest among his admirers and followers due to his unwavering commitment to the truth and authenticity. In this article, we explore the fascinating life of Victor Blackwell, providing the most recent updates on his career and personal life.

What Happened to Victor Blackwell?

On April 19, 2021, he and Alisyn Camerota began co-hosting a two-hour afternoon segment of CNN Newsroom. Victor hosted CNN This Morning with Amara Walker on March 25, 2023. He announced that this assignment was permanent.

Is He in A Relationship?

The sexual orientation of Blackwell is not a secret. On December 21, 2013, during a live debate with his co-host Pamela Earthy-colored and the guest Jimmy Alexander, he disclosed to the audience his homosexual orientation. During that moment, they were discussing a GQ article featuring an interview with Phil Robertson.

During the meeting, Phil made an utterly incoherent gay remark. Victor stated that he was not shocked or offended by Phil’s remarks because he anticipated a negative response. This is the reason why Victor was not generally astonished or hurt by the remarks. After further investigation, he realized he was a black homosexual man.

Despite not being in a relationship and lacking offspring, he is the legal guardian of two minors.

He is approximately 1.80 meters tall, which is approximately 5 feet 11 inches. In 2007, Victor Blackwell underwent a medical procedure known as laparoscopic gastric banding, after which he lost over 130 pounds.

Victor Blackwell’s Net Worth

According to numerous online sources, Victor’s total assets are worth approximately $2 million. Due to his tenure at CNN and his contributions to numerous media outlets prior to that, he amassed a substantial income. The substantial compensation he received from the media contributed to an increase in his total assets.

At the beginning of his tenure as a journalist, Victor used to fill in as an anchor at WHAG-TV in Hagerstown, Maryland. He became a correspondent for WTLV/WJXX in Jacksonville, as well as a weekend anchor for the station. During his tenure at WPBF in West Palm Beach, he received and was nominated for a number of awards and the Associated Press of Professional Journalists’ honors.

He was the first black individual to serve as the station’s primary anchor. In 2007, he received an award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. In 2007, 2008, and 2011 he was nominated for a Regional Emmy, which he eventually won in 2009. Victor won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award, which is even more noteworthy.

Since his CNN début in 2012, Victor has anchored and hosted a variety of programs for the cable news network. Before that, he hosted weekend editions of New Day and CNN News, both of which were broadcast from the network’s Atlanta, Georgia headquarters.

He and Christi Paul shared the hospitality duties on New Day, Saturday, and Sunday.

He is the New York City anchor of CNN Newsroom. Blackwell’s estimated salary was derived from conjecture. In addition, he will co-host CNN’s “Fourth in America Special” on July 4, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., alongside Dana Bash, Don Lemon, and Ana Cabrera.