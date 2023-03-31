What Happened to Rick Grimes? Everything What We Know!

Key Takeaways Rick Grimes Is the Walking Dead’s Protagonist

Many fan-favorite characters populate The Walking Dead franchise. As with any series, fans find a common ground or trait that attracts them to their favorite character. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is a fan favorite, but even those who haven’t chosen him as their favorite character in the series acknowledge his importance to the plot. Although he has been absent from the series since the ninth season, Rick remains alive and well.

Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes was introduced to viewers in the pilot episode. He and his buddy Shane (Jon Bernthal) were eating and conversing about life when a radio call came in. Rick was wounded and hospitalized as a result of this call, spending the beginning of the pandemic in a coma.

When he finally awoke, the world had changed drastically, and luckily he met Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who helped him piece together what had transpired during his sleep.

Rick is the leader of the primary group of survivors throughout the series. His decisions were not always successful, but he always sought to do what was best for the group.

Rick made the ultimate sacrifice in season 9. He blew up a bridge to prevent a horde of walkers from entering their towns in order to save his loved ones. Observers feared he was dead, but he was blown free and transported to the CR (Civic Republic). This information was restricted to the audience and Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh).

That was the last time Rick appeared in the flagship series until the series finale on AMC on November 20, 2022. Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) appeared with a brief glimpse into their lives during a coda sequence in the series last episode.

Rick’s scenes demonstrated that he had been held captive by the CR and had subsequently fled. Years passed before Michonne realized he was still alive and went in pursuit of him. A CRM helicopter was also seen locating Rick, leading to the assumption that he was recaptured.

The next phase of Rick’s tale will be recounted in a spinoff series in which Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) will return to the world of The Walking Dead. Summit is the series’ working title, and production is scheduled to begin in February 2023. Summit will begin production in Atlanta, Georgia, before moving to New Jersey.

Lincoln and Gurira co-create the series alongside showrunner and executive producer Scott M. Gimple, who is also the chief creative officer of the Walking Dead Universe on AMC. Lincoln and Gurira will also serve as executive producers for the first season of this six-episode television series.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed in the summer of 2022 when the series was announced at SDCC, that “those six episodes will not be a limited series, but rather the first season of a continuing series starring the duo.” However, since then, rumors have circulated that this will be a limited one-season series.