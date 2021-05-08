What happened to Arsenal since Wenger left?

Arsenal deprived of UEFA Champions League football since Arsene Wenger left; Arsenal will not play in Europe next season as well.

Arsenal has certainly been a part of Big six Premier League clubs. They have 13 League titles, 14 FA Cups, 16 FA Community Shield, One European Cup and many more domestic trophies.

Arsenal has a record of winning the Golden Premier League Trophy in 2003-04. But the Arsenal isn’t the same anymore. Last season, they won FA Cup and Community Shield, but went down into a disastrous current season.

For the first time since 1995-96 season. Arsenal dropped down to 12th position at the end of Season 1994-95 under the management of Stewart Houston.

Arsenal missed European football in 1995-96 season. Bruce Rioch coached Arsenal for a season that year.

And this season, Arsenal dropped down to 9th position, with 4 games remaining. Under Mikel Arteta, things became too tough as they spent few days at 16th position as well.

Arsenal qualified for European competition in each of Arsène Wenger's 22 years at the club.



No Champions League since Wenger left the club

Arsene Wenger came in 1996-97 season, took up the charge of Head Coach, and continued to Boss the team until 2017-18 season.

In his entire tenure, Arsenal played 19 seasons in Champions League and 4 seasons in Europa League (Prev. Name UEFA Cup).

But Arsenal failed to qualify for Champions League since Arsene Wenger left the club. They played in Europa League Final in 2019 under Unai Emery.