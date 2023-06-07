What Happened to Allen Lafferty? Is He Still Alive?

Allen Lafferty, a rising talent with a promising future, mysteriously vanished without a trace, leaving the entertainment industry in a state of bewilderment. This talented individual’s mysterious disappearance has left admirers and industry insiders wondering what may have transpired. Let’s investigate the enigmatic details surrounding the case of Allen Lafferty.

What Took Place with Allen Lafferty?

Allen Lafferty is based on a real individual who was born into a devoutly religious family to Watson Lafferty Sr. and Claudine Lafferty. Allen met Brenda while she was a student at Brigham Young University studying broadcast journalism, and the two soon began dating.

On the 22nd of April 1982, Allen wed Brenda, and on the 28th of April 1983, their daughter Erica was born. Ron and Dan, Allen’s siblings, had a poor relationship with Brenda, to the point where she prevented Allen from joining the School of the Prophets with them.

Allen reportedly departed for work on July 24, 1984, and upon his return, he discovered the bodies of his wife and daughter. Later, it was disclosed that Ron murdered Brenda and Dan murdered Erica, believing that God had commanded them to do so.

Many admirers are curious about Allen Lafferty’s whereabouts. He is still alive and 64 years old at present. After Brenda and Erica’s deaths, Lafferty met a new companion and began a new family. Allen became a lifestyle coach and motivational speaker in Saratoga Springs, Utah, according to Cinemaholic. Allen continues to be devoted to the LDS Church and routinely attends services, according to the report.

How Accurate Is Under the Banner of Heaven to The True Story?

Except for the addition of fictional characters and dramatization, the series adheres fairly closely to the true story’s facts.

For instance, the true-crime story alters the identities of certain family members. Robin (Seth Numrich), Sam (Rory Culkin), and Jacob (Taylor St. Pierre) are fictitious names for the Lafferty brothers, whose actual names are Mark, Watson, and Tim.