What Happened to Kevin Ware? The Shocking Incident!

Kevin Ware Jr. is a professional American basketball player who most recently played for Club Deportivo Hispano Americano in the Liga Nacional de Básquet. He played for the University of Louisville previously.

Many believe Kevin Ware’s injury in 2013 to be one of the most devastating in NCAA history. The injury occurred during a Final Eight match against Duke on March 31. Ware attempted to stop a shot, which resulted in his awkward tumble. Unexpectedly, he then returned to the sport of basketball.

What Happened to Kevin Ware?

Ware was injured during the first half of the game. His tibia and fibula were protruding through the skin of his lower leg, indicating a complex fracture. The packed arena fell silent after the injury, which was more severe than anyone had anticipated. Reportedly, while he was being hauled away, he asked his teammates to win the game and assured them he was alright.

The Louisville Cardinals ultimately defeated the Duke Blue Devils, 85-63. Obviously, Ware missed the games thereafter. He attended the championship game against Michigan. Even non-basketball fans and sportsmen prayed for Ware’s recovery, as he received well wishes from everyone. In 2013, “PrayForWare” was trending on Twitter, with users wishing for his swift return.

Where Currently Is Kevin Ware? Does Kevin Ware Continue to Play Basketball?

Ware, contrary to popular belief, did recover. The New York native was not only back on his feet, but also back on the basketball floor. Next season, he participated in Louisville’s exhibition match versus Pikesville. In addition to finishing the game with six points and four rebounds, he appeared in nine games that season.

According to sources, Ware alleged that he was treated differently following his injuries. He eventually transferred to Georgia State University. Ware was recognized as the tournament’s most valuable player for the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament. In his previous season, he averaged 11.6 points, 3.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Kevin Ware breaks leg. Louisville goes on to win NCAA Championship. #2013Memories pic.twitter.com/2PSoL1WKHQ — Basketball Creed (@basketballcreed) December 31, 2013

Sadly, Ware was never a member of the NBA. Even after his comeback, he was undrafted and played professionally in Europe. He ultimately played for the Czech team BC Brno, where he averaged 17.7 points per game. Even in the Greek Basket League, he averaged 12,4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

Before joining the London Lightning of the National Basketball League of Canada, he played for UU-Korihait. He signed with the London Lions last year. He is currently still with the team. BJ Mullens and DeAndre Liggins, both former NBA All-Stars, are also members of the Lions.