What Frank Lampard advised his Chelsea gamers at 50 percent-time of Manchester Metropolis loss

Lampard has admitted to experience the “warmth” immediately after Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne condemed the Blues to a fourth defeat in six.

The 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge is the most recent blow in an alarming fall in variety for a group who were being just just one month ago sitting top rated of the table.

“I explained to the players at fifty percent-time, I have sat there and experienced those times,” Lampard explained to Sky Sports. “I sat there, had those people days and lifted a trophy at the close of the yr.

“I recall acquiring beat at Middlesbrough 2- or 3-, [Mark] Viduka and Yakubu up front, and we were being sat in the dressing place quite demoralised.

Linked

“But we bounced again mainly because we had a spirit in the dressing home, we experienced a high quality of participant.”