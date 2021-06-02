What Barcelona plan next after Eric Garcia and Emerson signing?

Transfer News from La Liga as Barca complete signing of Man City defender Eric Garcia for Free Transfer and Emerson signed his contract till 2024, so what Barcelona plan next?

Barcelona has already announced two new signings. Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia and Emerson they travel to Barcelona to complete their official formalities and presentation.

Barcelona have signed both the out of contract players for Free and will certainly hope to sign even more players in this Summer Transfer window.

Very next plan for Barcelona

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has already announced that he’ll start revealing the new signings soon. He has already signed two new players and have presented as well.

Memphis Depay, out of contract striker from Olympique Lyon and Georginio Wijnaldum, and out of contract mid-fielder from Liverpool will arrive at Barcelona soon.

Wijnaldum and Depay will be the next possible transfer to Barcelona

Barcelona had an interest to sign both players last season, but talks couldn’t progress due to financial crisis. This season, Laporta can assure to sign both players on Free transfer.

Barcelona are still in talks with Memphis Depay as a free agent. Negotiations ongoing and progressing on personal terms – potential contract until June 2023 or 24.



It also depends by Koeman future. And… Wijnaldum will join Barça soon, confirmed. 🔴🇳🇱 #FCB #Depay @mattemoretto — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2021

Barcelona making changes amid Financial crisis

To challenge the present situation at Barcelona, Joan Laporta can only think of Free transfers and promotion from Youth clubs.

Barcelona propose Philippe Coutinho 'returns to Liverpool' to slash transfer debthttps://t.co/xa9tOXU7Tu pic.twitter.com/340DBnrB1D — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 31, 2021

Barcelona has decided to promote few players from Barcelona B this season. Ronald Koeman will call the players for season break training to see their abilities.

Ronald Koeman will also look to sell few players to fit in new arrivals. Players like Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo will leave the club soon.