What are the Tier 4 lockdown rules and what does it mean for London this Christmas?

After Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed a new strain of the virus had been found on Monday, Professor Chris Whitty confirmed on Saturday it could spread “more quickly.”
He said: “We have alerted the World Health Organisation and are continuing to analyse the available data to improve our understanding. There is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments although urgent work is underway to confirm this.”
Meanwhile, Wellcome Trust director Sir Jeremy Farrar said he was concerned about the new strain. “The new strain of Covid-19 is worrying & real cause for concern & extra caution.
“Research is ongoing to understand more, but acting urgently now is critical. There is no part of the UK & globally that should not be concerned. As in many countries, the situation is fragile.”
What do the new restrictions mean for Christmas?
The Prime Minister announced that areas entering into Tier 4, such as London, will no longer be able to mix households for Christmas.
In Tiers 1-3 in England the rules allowing a maximum of three households to mix will be restricted to Christmas Day only.
Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England
The Prime Minister said: “I know how much emotion people invest in this time of year, and how important it is, for instance, for grandparents to see their grandchildren, for families to be together.
“So I know how disappointing this will be.
“But we have said throughout this pandemic that we must and we will be guided by the science.
“When the science changes, we must change our response.”
What is Tier 4?
Tier 4 is tougher restrictions brought in across London and the south east to try and slow the spread of a new variant of the Coronavirus.
The areas affected are all the current Tier 3 areas in the South East including London, Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey excluding Waverley, Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings, and East of England areas including Bedford, central Bedford, Milton Keynes, Luton, Peterborough, Hertfordshire, Essex excluding Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring.
The rules will be reviewed in two weeks’ time, on December 30 as part of wider review of all restrictions.
A “stay at home” message in law, apart from limited exemptions such as work, education, healthcare, childcare and exercise.
People will be advised not to enter Tier 4 areas and Tier 4 residents must not stay overnight away from home.
Household mixing will be limited to one person being able to meet with one other person in a public space outside, with exemptions for support bubbles and for childcare bubbles and for children whose parents have separated.
For the clinically extremely vulnerable, people who have been shielding in the past, the guidance from November will be reimposed which broadly says that these inidividuals should not to go to work, limit time outside the home and take exercise outside at less busy time.
People currently not at home in Tier 4 will be able to travel back.
Non-essential shops will have to close, effectively from close of business on Saturday, as will indoor leisure such as gyms, indoor entertainment including cinemas, bowling alleys and casinos, and the personal care sector including hairdressers and nailbars.
People are not permitted to travel abroad on holiday in Tier 4 areas.
Outdoor sport will be able to continue and there will be no restrictions on exercise.
What will happen if people break the rules?
Mr Johnson did not confirm whether police would be told to stop people travelling home over the festive period or knock on doors on Christmas Day.
Londoners give thoughts on cancelled Christmas plans and Tier 4
He said that officers had so far done an “amazing job” of “light touch” policing, and that the public had been generally compliant.
Are other parts of the UK changing their rules?
Yes, Scotland and Wales have both strengthened their restrictions.
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a “strict travel ban” over the festive period.
The travel ban between Scotland and the rest of the UK will remain in place throughout the Christmas holidays and bubbles will only be allowed on Christmas Day.
Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (left) and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (right), listen to Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a news conference
All of the Scottish mainland will be placed into Level 4 restrictions from Boxing Day.
The restrictions will be reviewed after two weeks, Ms Sturgeon added.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said the rules would mean non-essential retail, close contact services, gyms and leisure centres and hospitality would close at “end of trading” on Saturday.
Stay-at-home rules will also come into effect from midnight.
Is Northern Ireland changing its rules as well?
The PA news agency understands that there is no immediate plan to change the Christmas Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland, despite rules being tightened in other parts of the UK.
Sources said meetings between the Executive and the UK Government had been ongoing all day.
First Minister Arlene Foster, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Health Minister Robin Swann and chief medical officer Michael McBride held discussions on the issue on Saturday.