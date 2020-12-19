What are the Tier 4 lockdown rules and what does it mean for London this Christmas?

A deserted Westminster Bridge PA

A man wearing a face mask or covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, walks past customers sat outside a restaurant AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson addresses the nation on the Coronavirus lockdown Andrew Parsons

Runners pass cardboard cutouts of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William during the London Marathon in London AP

An empty escalator at Charing Coss London Underground tube station Jeremy Selwyn

Electronic bilboards displays a message warning people to stay home in Sheffield PA

A sign is displayed in the window of a student accommodation building following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mancheste Reuters

People take part in a ‘We Do Not Consent’ rally at Trafalgar Square, organised by Stop New Normal, to protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Londo AP

People sing and dance in Leicester Square on the eve on the 10PM curfew Reuters

Hearts painted by a team of artists from Upfest are seen in the grass at Queen Square, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bristol Reuters

Graffiti reads ‘good luck and stay safe’, as the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases grow around the world, under a bridge in London Reuters

A sign is pictured in Soho, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London Reuters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures, during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street, London AP

Riot police face protesters who took part in a ‘We Do Not Consent’ rally at Trafalgar Square, organised by Stop New Normal, to protest against coronavirus restrictions in London AP

A person runs past posters with a message of hope, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Manchester REUTERS

An image of The Queen eith quotes from her broadcast to the UK and the Commonwealth in relation to the Coronavirus epidemic are displayed on lights in London’s Piccadilly Circus PA

Military vehicles cross Westminster Bridge after members of the 101 Logistic Brigade delivered a consignment of medical masks to St Thomas’ hospital Getty Images

Durdle Door in Dorset Reuters

Captain Tom Moore via Reuters

Mia, aged 8, and Jack, aged 5, take part in “PE with Joe” a daily live workout with Joe Wicks on Youtube to help kids stay fit who have to stay indoors due to the Coronavirus outbreak PA

An NHS worker reacts at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS Reuters

Goats which have taken over the deserted streets of Llandudno @AndrewStuart via PA

Novikov restaurant in London with its shutters pulled down while the restaurant is closed

London Landscapes: Hyde Park and the Serpentine, central London. Matt Writtle

A newspaper vendor in Manchester city centre giving away free toilet rolls with every paper bought as shops run low on supplies due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus PA

Theo Clay looks out of his window next to his hand-drawn picture of a rainbow in Liverpool, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue Reuters

A young man cuts another man’s hair on top of a closed hairdresser in Oxford Reuters

General view of the new NHS Nightingale Hospital, built to fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London via Reuters

Jason Baird is seen dressed as Spiderman during his daily exercise to cheer up local children in Stockport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues Reuters

A woman wearing a face mask walks past Buckingham Palace Getty Images

A man holds mobile phone displaying a text message alert sent by the government warning that new rules are in force across the UK and people must stay at home PA

Medical staff on the Covid-19 ward at the Neath Port Talbot Hospital, in Wales, as the health services continue their response to the coronavirus outbreak. PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking part in a virtual Cabinet meeting with his top team of ministers PA

A shopper walks past empty shelves in a Lidl store on in Wallington. After spates of “panic buying” cleared supermarket shelves of items like toilet paper and cleaning products, stores across the UK have introduced limits on purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have also created special time slots for the elderly and other shoppers vulnerable to the new coronavirus. Getty Images

People on a busy tube train in London at rush hour PA

Mia, aged 8 and her brother Jack, aged 5 from Essex, continue their school work at home, after being sent home due to the coronavirus PA

Children are painting ‘Chase the rainbows’ artwork and springing up in windows across the country Reuters

Social distancing in Primrose Hill Jeremy Selwyn

A general view of a locked gate at Anfield, Liverpool as The Premier League has been suspended PA

Homeless people in London AFP via Getty Images

A piece of art by the artist, known as the Rebel Bear has appeared on a wall on Bank Street in Glasgow. The new addition to Glasgow’s street art is capturing the global Coronavirus crisis. The piece features a woman and a man pulling back to give each other a kiss PA

The Queen leaves Buckingham Palace, London, for Windsor Castle to socially distance herself amid the coronavirus pandemic PA

A general view on Grey street, Newcastle as coronavirus cases grow around the world Reuters

Matt Raw, a British national who returned from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China, leaves quaratine at Arrowe Park Hospital on Merseyside PA

Britain’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (L) and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance look on as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) news conference inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

The ticket-validation terminals at the tram stop on Edinburgh’s Princes Street are cleaned following the coronavirus outbreak. PA

Locked school gates at Rockcliffe First School in Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear PA

A sign at a Sainsbury’s supermarket informs customers that limits have been set on a small number of products as the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases grow around the world Reuters

Jawad Javed delivers coronavirus protection kits that he and his wife have put together to the vulnerable people of their community of Stenhousemuir, between Glasgow and Edinburgh AFP via Getty Images

A sign advertising a book titled “How Will We Survive On Earth?” Getty Images

A man who appears to be homeless sleeping wearing a mask today in Victoria Jeremy Selwyn

A pedestrian walks past graffiti that reads “Diseases are in the City” in Edinburgh AFP via Getty Images

Staff from The Lyric Theatre, London inform patrons, as it shuts its doors PA

A quiet looking George IV Bridge in Edinburgh PA

A quieter than usual British Museum Getty Images

A racegoer attends Cheltenham in a fashionable face mask SplashNews.com

A commuter wears a face mask at London Bridge Station Jeremy Selwyn

A empty restaurant in the Bull Ring Shopping Centre Getty Images

A deserted Trafalgar Square in London PA