SOCIAL media is exploding in light-weight of the rumor that Jeffree Star and rapper Kanye West had been secretly hooking up.

Jeffree tackled the rumors head-on in a YouTube video clip and claimed that he is “one.”

What are the rumors about Kanye West and Jeffree Star?

Curious Twitter consumer speculated that Kanye West, 43, allegedly dated the make-up guru Jeffree Star.

Not long ago, the cosmetics artist moved to Casper, Wyoming which is two to a few hrs away from Kanye’s state residence.

The rumors occur days after reviews claimed Kim Kardashian is “performed” and preparing to split from her partner just after six years of relationship.

Resources exclusively explained to The Sunshine that Kim is divorcing Kanye simply because he is refusing to just take medication for his bipolar problem.

How did the rumor get started?

The allegations ended up began by a TikTok person known as Ava Louise, who is recognised for a viral clip of herself licking a plane bathroom seat for the “coronavirus challenge”.

Ava explained in a clip that she wasn’t surprised by studies that Kim and Kanye are heading for divorce.

“Kanye’s been hooking up with a quite famous beauty guru, male attractiveness guru, a whole lot of men and women in the scene have acknowledged for a even though,” she claimed.

“A whole lot of people today in the scene have recognised for a when.”

The influencer admitted she has no “concrete proof” to back again up her claims, but alleged that an enjoyment attorney in LA told her.

How has Jeffree reacted to the rumors?

The splendor YouTuber manufactured it very clear that he is “single” and “not sleeping with anyone” as speculation circulates the internet that he experienced a fling with the Grammy-winning rapper.

Prior to he resolved the rumors, Jeffree fueled speculation as on the net sleuths insisted they saw the hip-hop mogul in the reflection of Jeffree’s sun shades.

Lovers have insisted that one of the men and women in concern in Kanye which further more heightened speculation the pair hooked up.

Extra buzz escalated previously this 7 days when the make up mogul shared a photo of himself with rainbow-colored hair and putting on a pink dressing gown.

“I’m all set for Sunday Assistance,” he captioned the shot, in reference to Kanye’s renowned Christian gatherings.

Although Jeffree has flamed the scandalous rumors, a resource near to Kim and Kanye told E! News: “There is definitely no truth to Jeffree and Kanye rumors.”

What is Jeffree Star’s net worth?

Star’s web worth is believed to be all around $200million in accordance to Movie star Internet Worthy of.

Star founded the company Jeffree Star Cosmetics in 2014, and is a single of the maximum-paid out YouTube stars.

In 2020, Forbes reported that Star is among the the top rated ten optimum paid YouTube stars.

Right after finding his commence as a musician on MySpace, Star moved about to YouTube the place he uncovered accomplishment doing make-up tutorials.

Star has shut to 18million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He takes advantage of his channel to tout his make-up line, which he statements earns him thousands and thousands of dollars in revenue many thanks to its common lipstick, highlighters, and eye shadow palettes.