What are the latest restrictions?

How is Wales’ vaccine rollout going?

As of Apr 20, Public Health Wales said a total of 1,699,092 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have now been given in Wales.

The agency said 610,882 second doses have also been administered.

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said the NHS was making “rapid progress” in vaccinating priority groups five to nine.

Wales became the first country in the UK to achieve its target of offering coronavirus vaccines to everyone in its first four priority groups on Feb 12, with Mr Drakeford calling the milestone a “truly phenomenal effort”.

On Apr 7, Wales became the first country in Britain to administer the Moderna vaccine.

It was also announced on Apr 14 that all over 16s who live with an adult with a weakened immune system are to be prioritised for Covid-19 jabs, following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Adults who are immunosuppressed have a weaker immune system to fight infections naturally and are more likely to have poorer outcomes after contracting coronavirus. This includes those with blood cancer, HIV or those who are having immunosuppressive treatment.

Read more: Should I book a holiday to Wales in 2021?

Can I book a summer holiday to Wales?

Mark Drakeford has said people in Wales will be able to book self-contained accommodation from Mar 27, as the stay local rule will be lifted from this date.

The rules against non-essential travel to and from other parts of the UK were eased in England and Wales on Apr 12, allowing English holidaymakers to also take holidays in Wales from this date. Self-catering accommodation (including camping and glamping) has also reopened in England.

Only those within the same household, linked household or support bubble will be allowed to stay within the same accommodation until May 17 at the earliest, when inter-household mixing indoors will be permitted. Hotels in Wales should also be able to reopen before the spring bank holiday at the end of May.

Mr Drakeford also said he has “anxieties” about the resumption of foreign travel from as early as May 17.

He told BBC Breakfast that September 2020 was a “difficult month” in Wales as people returned to the country from holidays abroad and brought Covid-19 with them.

“I do not want to see all the hard work that people in Wales have put in over recent weeks being undermined by the reimportation of the virus,” he said.

It comes as people seeking to leave Britain since Mar 8 have to show a new permit proving they are travelling for essential reasons in a move to stop Easter holidays.