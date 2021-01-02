Wham!’s ‘Last Xmas lands 1st Selection 1 on United kingdom singles chart

Wham!‘s ‘Last Christmas’ has arrived at Variety A person in the Uk for the incredibly initially time, 36 a long time after it was initially introduced.

Climbing from A few to A person, the Xmas favourite by George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley racked up 9.2 million streams more than the previous week, reaching the top of the chart in the same 7 days as the fourth anniversary of George Michael’s demise.

‘Last Christmas’ put in 5 months at Number Two when it was initial produced in 1984 – kept off the Quantity A single spot by Band Aid’s ‘Do They Know It is Xmas?’.

Considering that 2007, soon just after downloads were released to the British isles singles chart, ‘Last Christmas’ has re-entered the Prime 40 on a additional 13 situations, reaching Amount Two once again in 2018.

It is adopted in this week’s chart by two other classic Christmas classics, with Mariah Carey‘s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ at Range Two and The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl‘s ‘Fairytale Of New York’ at Quantity 5.

Taking to Twitter to reply to the news, Andrew Ridgeley wrote: “I am delighted, relatively astonished & profoundly delighted that WHAM!’s iconic Xmas basic Final Christmas has last but not least attained the accolade of getting to be a No 1.

“It’s a fitting tribute 2 George’s songwriting genius and 1 of which he would’ve been immensely proud & completely thrilled.”

In addition to achieving the prime place, the festive monitor has sets a new history for the longest time taken to for a one to get to Amount Just one, at 36 years, overtaking Tony Christie’s ‘(Is This The Way To) Amarillo’, which took 33 years and 4 months to claim the leading spot in March, 2005.

Till this 7 days ‘Last Christmas’ was the UK’s best-marketing solitary to by no means arrive at Quantity One, accumulating 1.9 million pure profits to day throughout its lifetime. That title has now handed around to Maroon 5’s ‘Moves Like Jagger’ (1.55 million pure product sales), a Number Two hit in 2011.

Previously this thirty day period, Mariah Carey‘s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ reached Selection A single in the Uk for the very first time, 26 several years right after it was initially released.

The monitor was streamed 10.8 million moments in the 7 days major up to the chart reveal, also breaking the record for the most streams in a 7 days for any music in 2020.

Meanwhile, a County Durham road indication has gained a new addition in the form of a tribute to Wham! and the duo’s one ‘Last Christmas’.