Whale skull thanks to be researched by industry experts is taken from seaside

Police are attempting to trace a whale cranium because of to be researched in Scotland, which has gone missing from a beach.

he northern bottlenose whale carcass washed up close to Cape Wrath in the much north of Scotland in 2018, before it was moved to Cocklawburn Beach front in close proximity to Berwick-on-Tweed in October.

It was currently being monitored by the John Muir Belief with programs to take away the 45kg skull – measuring 100cm x 60 x 60 – to National Museums Scotland to be researched.

Police reported the skull was eradicated at some issue between Oct 19 and 22.

Detective Sergeant Billy Telford, of Police Scotland’s wildlife crime device, reported: “Whales, dolphin and porpoise are guarded species in Scottish/British isles coastal areas, and this contains their remains.

It is vital that this skull of a bottle-nosed whale is returned so it can be extra to the internationally important assortment of maritime mammals which we maintain at Nationwide Museums ScotlandAndrew Kitchener, Nationwide Museums Scotland

“People could not be knowledgeable that it is unlawful to eliminate their stays from beaches and other coastal spots.

“This individual item experienced been earmarked for research.

“It is a rare instance of this species in Scotland and thus is of significant scientific curiosity to make improvements to both equally our knowing of the species and its security.

“It is a extremely major and unusual merchandise and a person need to know of its whereabouts. If you do then please get in touch with Police Scotland so we can set up for its return to the museum.”

Andrew Kitchener, principal curator of vertebrates at National Museums Scotland, reported: “It is significant that this cranium of a bottle-nosed whale is returned so it can be extra to the internationally considerable assortment of maritime mammals which we keep at Countrywide Museums Scotland.

“Strandings of this mammal are exceptional and examples these kinds of as this can add greatly to the information we keep about these extraordinary animals and give a useful useful resource to enable further more potential scientific research of the species and its ecosystem.”

Police Scotland is concerned in the operation due to the fact the carcass experienced been located on a Scottish seaside, in spite of the skull going missing in England.

Officers have been applying other solutions of enquiry prior to issuing its attraction for information and facts on Friday.

