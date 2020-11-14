We’ve All Been Pronouncing ‘Emily in Paris’ Wrong & Fans Are Shook After Learning the Correct Way

Emily in Paris has been a huge hit for Netflix and fans just learned that they have been pronouncing the show’s title wrong this whole time.

After news dropped that the show is getting a second season, Netflix’s Twitter account tweeted about how to correctly say the title.

“Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so ‘Emily’ and ‘Paris’ rhyme,” the official account said.

A couple days later, a TikTok video from user Maralee Bell started going viral on that platform after she hysterically reacted to the revelation.

“HOW DID NONE OF US REALIZE THIS SOONER i- 🤡,” she captioned the video, which you can see below.

ARE YOU EXCITED for a second season of Emily in Paris? And were you saying it correctly?

