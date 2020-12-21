West Ham XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team information, predicted lineup, latest personal injury listing currently

Antonio continues to be a doubt with the hamstring harm which has stored him out of the very last three matches, while Balbuena skipped Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace thanks to a small knock.

It was confirmed on Friday that Antonio has signed a new offer right until 2023, and Moyes is hoping for additional after seeing his ahead score eight ambitions in 6 games at the close of previous year to assist the Hammers prevent the drop.

“He is been genuinely vital, undoubtedly considering that lockdown,” Moyes explained. “He is been instrumental to a good deal of objectives in how he’s performed.

“I’m delighted. It truly is superior the club experienced things in control and I am thrilled we have bought Mickey sorted. All I need to have to do now is get him suit and firing and all set to engage in the way he has in recent weeks.”

Predicted West Ham XI (4-3-3): Fabianski Coufal, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell Rice, Soucek Snodgrass, Benrahma, Fornals Haller Breaking NEWS Michail Antonio symptoms West Ham contract extension till 2023

Very last meeting: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

West Ham squad from: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Haller, Fornals, Benrahma, Randolph, Diop, Johnson, Noble, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Antonio.