West Ham XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed group news, predicted lineup, personal injury newest for Premier League match

Antonio continues to be a doubt with the hamstring injury which has held him out of the past 3 matches, while Balbuena missed Wednesday’s 1-1 draw in opposition to Crystal Palace thanks to a slight knock.

It was verified on Friday that Antonio has signed a new offer until 2023, and Moyes is hoping for extra just after seeing his ahead rating eight aims in 6 game titles at the conclude of last year to assistance the Hammers keep away from the drop.

“He is been really essential, undoubtedly because lockdown,” Moyes mentioned. “He is been instrumental to a whole lot of objectives in how he is performed.

“I’m delighted. It can be very good the club experienced things in manage and I’m thrilled we have acquired Mickey sorted. All I require to do now is get him healthy and firing and completely ready to enjoy the way he has in latest months.”

Predicted West Ham XI (4-3-3): Fabianski Coufal, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell Rice, Soucek Snodgrass, Benrahma, Fornals Haller

Very last assembly: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

West Ham squad from: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Haller, Fornals, Benrahma, Randolph, Diop, Johnson, Noble, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Antonio.