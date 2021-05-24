West Ham boss David Moyes wants Tammy Abraham

Transfer news from Premier League as West Ham manager David Moyes makes Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham as priority signing.

West Ham United, the London club has performed convincingly well this season. They will certainly end up in a spot to qualify for European competition next season.

West Ham has earned 62 points from 37 games, and might finish above big names in Premier League.

They will surely thank Jesse Lingard, the loaned in striker from Man Utd, who played brilliantly to carry West Ham to this height. But they might lose him because Man Utd might call him back to club next season.

Tammy Abraham is West Ham’s top target this Summer. The club will explore a loan deal with an option to buy [@ExWHUemployee] pic.twitter.com/7TquMNOKSB — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) May 18, 2021

Will Tammy Abraham join West Ham after Chelsea exclusion

It has become certainly clear that Chelsea’s manager Thomas Tuchel has ignored Tammy Abraham since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Moreover, Thomas Tuchel excluded him from the FA Cup final squad against Leicester, which they eventually lost. Tammy Abraham’s girlfriend burst out his anger on social media post regarding the exclusion.

Now, Tammy will certainly want to move out of the club to ensure regular playing time. Hence, West Ham has prepared an offer for the Chelsea forward.

David Moyes wants Tammy Abraham

Reports suggest that West Ham player Declan Rice share a good relationship with Tammy Abraham. And that could lure him to the other side of London, and face Chelsea next season in rival shirt.