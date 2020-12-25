West Ham vs Brighton: Prediction, Television set channel, stay stream, team information, kick-off time, h2h, odds – preview

est Ham will hope to bounce again from their London derby defeat towards Chelsea when they host Brighton on Sunday.

David Moyes’ staff could really feel challenging completed by after a 3- thumping versus the Blues which flattered Frank Lampard’s gentlemen but there is no time to dwell, with the packed Christmas fixture listing kicking in.

Moyes’ adult males have appreciated a thriving commence to the time but the congested character of the Premier League table signifies they have to continue to accomplish in excess of the subsequent week to guarantee they stop the calendar calendar year in the top rated half.

Brighton, meanwhile, are in desperate need of benefits, having unsuccessful to get total advantage of favourable fixtures versus Fulham and Sheffield United, having just two details from the clashes with their opportunity relegation rivals.

West Ham vs Brighton is scheduled for a 2:15pm kick-off on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

The match will take location at the rear of-shut-doors at the London Stadium, with the cash below Tier 4 coronavirus constraints.

Television set channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports.

Dwell stream: Sky Athletics subscribers will be ready to observe the match on the net by means of the website or Sky Go app.

West Ham will proceed to keep track of Michail Antonio as he struggles with a hamstring challenge, although Manuel Lanzini could return.

Brighton will continue to be without star full-again Tariq Lamptey but have no new personal injury considerations forward of the clash.

Prediction: West Ham 2- Brighton

The Hammers have been displaying some symptoms of fatigue in new months so the break of just about a entire week ahead of this clash could verify timely.

Only Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have crushed David Moyes’ side considering the fact that the start of Oct and you have to fancy them to get the factors below.

Leading League head to head (h2h) background and outcomes



Attracts: 3

Brighton wins: 3

Final conference: West Ham 3-3 Brighton (February 1, 2020)

Bettings odds and ideas (matter to alter)

West Ham to win: 7/5

Attract: 12/5

Brighton to gain: 9/4

