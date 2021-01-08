West Ham ‘SNUBBED by Moussa Dembele’ as Atletico Madrid enter transfer race for Lyon striker

LYON striker Moussa Dembele has snubbed a transfer to West Ham, in accordance to experiences.

Hammers manager David Moyes was hunting at the Frenchman to change the departing Sebastien Haller who is set to join Ajax.

With West Ham established to pocket close to £25m for Haller, Moyes wants a new entrance male to relieve the load on Michail Antonio.

But Goal report how the supervisor will need to get back to the drawing board.

Dembele, 25, as a substitute eyes a transfer to Atletico Madrid just after the Spanish table-toppers built an enquiry.

Diego Simeone is also in the current market for a new striker immediately after releasing Diego Costa from his agreement 6 months early.

Dembele, who began his vocation with Fulham in advance of cementing his reptutation at Celtic, wants to depart Lyon this month.

He nonetheless has two-and-a-50 percent decades still left on his deal in France.

Manchester United have beforehand been joined with his signature but fascination appears to have cooled.

Dembele scored 24 goals in all competitions past season but has just one in 13 this time all-around.

West Ham could switch their attentions to Bournemouth striker Josh King.

King, 28, is out of deal at the finish of the time but Bournemouth are decided not to permit him go on the affordable in January.