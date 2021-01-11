West Ham into FA Cup fourth round after tough-fought win at Stockport

raig Dawson’s late header was enough for West Ham as Stockport’s resistance was at last damaged in their FA Cup third spherical tie.

The defender’s 1st objective for the club came 7 minutes from time right after a sound functionality for the decrease-tier hosts amid torrid problems.

The driving rain remaining the pitch resembling a mud bath at complete-time and largely negated the gulf in course among the sides, with Stockport having a pair of 50 percent-odds to assert one particular of the round’s major upsets.

Stockport showed a good deal of resolve, specially at the back again to snuff out quite a few Hammers forays, but their attentions will now flip to a return to the Soccer League as the Premier League facet, 86 areas over their Vanarama National League opponents, averted a large-killing as Dawson headed residence from Jarrod Bowen’s correct-wing cross.