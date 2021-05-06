West Ham to bid for Leipzig’s Bull Hwang Hee-Chan

Transfer News from Premier League as West Ham United prepared to place a £10 bid for Hwang Hee-Chan from German club, RB Leipzig.

Everton has already enquired about the availability of the forward for the upcoming transfer window. But David Moyes has informed West Ham to make it a priority move.

West Ham has performed considerably well this season, as they sit on 5th position with 58 points from 34 games; 3 points below 4th positioned Chelsea.

Hence, David Moyes wants a bigger squad, with more squad depth for European football.

Why David Moyes wants Hwang Hee-Chan?

Hwang Hee-Chan, the 25 years old South Korean forward has come under the radar of several clubs. Although he hasn’t scored any goal in Bundesliga, he has scored important goals for DFB-Pokal.

West Ham United hopeful of signing Hwang Hee-chan

And the ability to play anywhere in the forward line makes him special for West Ham manager David Moyes.

Hwang Hee-Chan played at Hamburger SV before joining RB Salzburg. Hee-Chan has played 32 games for the South Korean National team.

In fact, he has same number of goals (45) as Sadio Mane at Salzburg, before joining Southampton in 2014.

Will Hwang Hee-Chan make a move this Summer?

RB Leipzig has announced that RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch will take charge of the team; replacing outcast manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Hwang would certainly be dubbed West Ham’s reaction to Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, with whom he shares a South Korean national teammate.

West Ham are in talks to sign RB Leipzig forward Hwang Hee-Chan on loan.



West Ham are happy for this deal to go ahead if David Moyes wants to sign him.



[ Sky Sources ] #WHUFC #COYI pic.twitter.com/HWgjDiHBB0 — West Ham News & Views (@WestHamViews_) January 27, 2021

Hwang, named as “the Bull,” is a natural fit for West Ham and Moyes’ scheme. Comparisons to Son are unavoidable, but Hwang is more akin to Antonio and Firmino, and ‘the Bull’ is a perfect fit for the Hammers.

RB Leipzig has tagged a £10 Million price tag for West Ham. But Crystal Palace and Everton also eye the forward ahead of the next transfer window.