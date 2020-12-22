West Ham have ‘no huge intentions’ to indicator striker in January, suggests David Moyes

est Ham manager David Moyes suggests the club has “no large intentions” of introducing to the squad in January.

But the Scot claimed the club was unlikely to enter the transfer market subsequent month except they are hit with additional injuries.

“Micky [Antonio] is back on the grass schooling – we are going to get him back as speedy as we can, we can’t say accurately when that is going to be but we are going to check him day by day, and he’s coming on very well, so hopefully not far too extensive,” Moyes claimed forward of Sunday’s visit of Brighton.

"We have not actually acquired any big intentions of generating signings but if we want it the owners have mentioned they're going to help if we demand it. That is to do with injuries and everything else that crops up. If we'll need it, we'll consider to go and get it but January is not constantly a fantastic marketplace.

“There’s a very good opportunity we would [move for a striker] because we have bought significantly less selections in that position but it would not automatically be there.

“We’re continuing to check out to construct a great squad, but much more importantly a excellent staff. The place we are weaker we might probably search to check out to get an individual in but not constantly can you get gamers you want and not usually are the gamers offered.”

The Hammers have currently built one particular January signing in Denmark Beneath-21 international defender Frederik Alves, who will be a part of the club up coming thirty day period from Danish outfit Silkeborg.

“He’s a young boy from Denmark we had our eye on in the summertime, we preferred to try and do it in the course of the summer time and were not able to do it,” defined Moyes. “He’s appear in for just more than £1million.

"It's a little little bit of enterprise that will help us in a young group. We want to hold trying to add young players, make the squad younger as we go alongside. He is a youthful player with prospective, likely not for just now but hopefully he'll appear excellent in upcoming."

December 30 will mark a yr because Moyes returned to West Ham for his next spell in demand.

The Scot discovered the club in 17th, one place earlier mentioned the fall zone, but led them to security for a second time and they are in the major 10 in advance of the pay a visit to of the Seagulls.

“It was a massive satisfaction to arrive again and continue to keep West Ham out of the Championship,” Moyes claimed, reflecting on his year at the helm.

“It was a tricky problem, I did believe coming back this time it was a poorer condition than the initial time, even although the squad of gamers was superior. The high-quality in the Premier League at the time – the way Bournemouth, Norwich had been pushing hard to continue to be up – produced it tough for us suitable until eventually the close.

"There was satisfaction in that but the most significant thing for me is how the gamers have arrive back again and obtained superior.