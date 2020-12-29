West Brom vs Leeds Are living: Stream Absolutely free, score, Television set channel as match now UNDERWAY – Premier League most recent updates

WEST BROM are experiencing Leeds at the Hawthorns this evening looking to decide up their to start with win beneath new manager Sam Allardyce.

Tv/Are living stream: Amazon Primary Movie/Primary app, 30-working day totally free trial

West Brom XI: Johnstone, Furlong, O’Shea, Ajayi, Peltier, Diangana, Sawyers, Gallagher, Phillips, Robinson, Grant.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Alioski, Ayling, Struijk, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.

Adhere to all the latest make-up and motion with our stay web site below…