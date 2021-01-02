West Brom vs Arsenal LIVE: Stream FREE, TV channel, team news and kick-off time

GOOD EVENING

Welcome to our live blog of West Brom vs Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Gunners are looking to pick up three Premier League wins in a row for the first time this season, after back to back wins against Chelsea and Brighton.

The Baggies meanwhile are seeking to bounce back from the humiliating 5-0 home loss to Leeds last time out.

A win for the Gunners takes them just six points off the top four despite the dismal start to the season, although fourth placed Everton will have a game in hand on Arsenal after tonight’s game.

West Brom have still won just one game so far this season, at home to Sheffield United in November.

The point away at Anfield last week seemed to suggest Sam Allardyce had the team moving in the right direction, but the defeat to Leeds brought the Baggies crashing back down to earth.

The sides haven’t met since New Year’s Eve in 2017 in a game that finished 1-1 at the Hawthorns.

You would think Sam Allardyce and his side would take the same result again tonight.

In team news Gabriel is still out for the Gunners with Covid-19, but Willian and David Luiz may return.

For the Baggies Jake Livermore is serving the last game of a three game suspension, and Kieran Gibbs is also a doubt.

Kick off is at 8pm and team news is coming up in half an hour.