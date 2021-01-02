West Brom -4 Arsenal: Resurgent Gunners cruise to 3rd straight gain at a snowy Hawthorns

rsenal ongoing their current resurgence as they eased to a 4- acquire more than battling West Brom at a snowy Hawthorns to get 2021 off to a cracking start out.

Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka scored excellent first-fifty percent goals for the dominant Gunners, who obtained a quick-fireplace second-50 percent brace from Alexandre Lacazette to wrap up a self-confident third successive victory soon after triumphs from Chelsea and Brighton around the festive time period.

An additional acquire sees Arsenal – who experienced made their worst begin to a season due to the fact 1974 amid mounting pressure on manager Mikel Arteta – increase to 11th in the Leading League and 6 factors adrift of the top rated four.

Arsenal seemed in the mood from the outset, with Hector Bellerin’s reduced push forcing an early preserve from West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone right after a essential header from Branislav Ivanovic.

Saka was the early danger person and analyzed Johnstone yet again with a tame strike in advance of furnishing two teasing crosses that narrowly evaded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Tierney lashed more than from distance on the 50 percent-volley prior to breaking the deadlock in good type after Matt Phillips – donning the captain’s armband for West Brom with usual skipper Jake Livermore suspended – experienced been denied by Bernd Leno.

The Scotland still left-again two times beat Darnell Furlong all finishes up right before chopping into the box and unleashing an unstoppable curling strike with his weaker right foot that flew past Johnstone and into the again of the internet.

Arsenal quickly doubled their lead as their self-assured, sharp passing and fluid movement triggered all manner of complications for the hosts.

A great slick and incisive move involving Lacazette, Emile Smith Rowe and Saka was completed off by the latter with a simple faucet-in from shut vary.

West Brom ongoing to glance particularly susceptible defensively, with Johnstone tipping more than following a large deflection off Ivanovic and Rob Holding aiming a header on focus on.

Allardyce's side tried out to mount a response, but beyond a pair of crosses that were being well-judged by Leno they struggled to make an affect.

It could have been 3- at half-time right after Lacazette breezed earlier Ivanovic all also conveniently around the byline, but his potent exertion strike Johnstone at the near put up and bounced clear.

West Brom thought they had created the best get started to the 2nd period of time, with Matheus Pereira rifling via the legs of Leno and from the publish ahead of Callum Robinson run in the rebound from distance.

Even so, the offside flag experienced currently been elevated in opposition to Pereira.

