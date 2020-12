am Allardyce’s West Brom tenure began in disastrous fashion as the 10-person Baggies had been properly crushed by rivals Aston Villa in a Midlands derby on Sunday night.

Jake Livermore noticed pink in the 1st fifty percent at The Hawthorns right after a VAR evaluate next a obstacle on Jack Grealish as Anwar El Ghazi notched a brace and Bertrand Traore also scored in a cozy 3- triumph for Villa.