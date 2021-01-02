West Brom -2 Arsenal Dwell! Saka and Tierney rating in the snow – match stream, most current score and plans

The resurgent Gunners will search to make it 3 consecutive wins tonight to get started 2021 on a high observe at The Hawthorns.

Arsenal seemed like real relegation candidates after their worst start out to a year given that 1974, however Mikel Arteta’s side have begun the recovery by pursuing a Boxing Day triumph around Chelsea with a victory at Brighton in midweek.

They will be viewed as favourites to maintain that profitable operate versus a battling West Brom crew that at this time sit 19th and five points adrift of protection.

Though Sam Allardyce was in a position to direct the Baggies to a shock issue at leaders Liverpool more than the festive period of time, large defeats by Aston Villa and Leeds exhibit there is a huge total of perform to be carried out if he is to mastermind an additional unlikely escape from relegation.

West Brom XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, O’Shea, Ivanovic, Sawyers, Matheus Pereira, Phillips, Gallagher, Diangana, Robinson

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Keeping, Pablo Mari, Tierney, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette Breaking NEWS Gabriel Martinelli injury: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hopeful difficulty is not ‘too serious’

With kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT, keep tuned for the hottest group information, match make-up and live updates with Simon Collings at The Hawthorns.

This weekend get a £10 cost-free wager with Betfair, when you wager £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League.

Conditions: Min £10 Exact same Sport Multi guess on any EPL match this Fri- Sun. Free wager legitimate for 72 hrs, awarded at guess settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs implement.