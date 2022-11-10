Wesley Snipes Net Worth: What Led Him to Prison!

Wesley Snipes is a multitalented Florida-born American in the entertainment industry.

Some of the films in which he has starred prominently include: “New Jack City,” “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Passenger 57,” “Demolition Man,” and the “Blade” film trilogy, in which he portrayed the Marvel Comics character Blade.

Past Life Regression Analysis

On July 31, 1962, Wesley Trent Snipes entered the world. He may have been conceived in the Sunshine State, but he spent his formative years in the Big Apple. Although he spent time in a New York performing arts high school, he ultimately returned to Orlando before completing his secondary education.

In addition to his early interest in the performing arts, Snipes also spent a lot of time practicing martial arts. The actor started training in martial arts at the tender age of 12 and has been committed to the pursuit ever since.

Over the course of his formative years, Wesley Snipes would reside in a number of different locations across the United States. He moved back to Orlando for high school and then back to New York for college. After much deliberation, he decided to attend Southwest College in Los Angeles.

What Are Wesley Snipes’s Net Worth and Salary?

Wesley Snipes is an American actor, film producer, and martial artist with a net worth of $10 million. He was one of the most well-known actors of the 1990s, appearing in films such as White Men Can’t Jump, Demolition Man, and the Blade trilogy. He runs his own film and television production firm, and he is also an author.

Initial Profession

Wesley Snipes’s immersion into the movie business began with his decision to attend college in Hollywood. After being spotted by an agency, he quickly began landing gigs. His breakthrough role came in the movie Wildcats, and his career skyrocketed from there.

Both his role in the groundbreaking “Bad” music video by Michael Jackson and his guest appearance on the hit TV show Miami Vice catapulted him into the public eye. Snipes’ performance as Jackson’s antagonist in this music video caught the eye of director Spike Lee.

Prominent Acclaim

Snipes was able to land roles in Spike Lee films including Jungle Fever and Mo’ Better Blues thanks to their collaboration. Wesley Snipes had a wide range as an actor, yet he often played villainous characters like drug dealers or mob bosses. In films like New Jack City and Sugar Hill, he portrayed similar characters. Additionally, Snipes was cast in the film Kings of New York.

Change in Focus on Action Movies

Once he had proven himself, Wesley Snipes preferred roles in action films, where he could showcase his true martial arts skill. He co-starred with Sylvester Stallone in the classic action film Demolition Man and has made appearances in such films as Passenger 57, Money Train, The Fan, U.S. Marshalls, Rising Sun, and many more. On the other hand, White Men Can’t Jump and To Wong Foo were humorous showcases of Snipes’ abilities during this time period.

The Sword Trilogy

The Blade trilogy, which Wesley Snipes began filming in 1998, brought him his biggest commercial and financial triumph to that point in his career. After “Blade” made $150 million globally, “Blade II” and “Blade: Trinity” were made in continuation of the successful franchise. After the conclusion of the Blade franchise, Wesley Snipes fell into oblivion.

Problems with Taxes and Jail

Just two years after the release of Blade Trilogy, in 2006, Wesley Snipes was arrested on charges of conspiring to defraud the United States government and filing a false claim for payment against the United States. Additional six counts of failing to file tax returns were filed against him.

Snipes was accused of filing false tax returns to collect refunds totaling tens of millions of dollars as part of the conspiracy accusations against him. Also, Snipes was accused of not turning in tax forms between the years 1999 and 2004. Snipes made $37.9 million from his acting career between 1996 and 2004, but he allegedly did not pay any taxes on that income.

Snipes was cleared of all criminal charges in 2008. But three counts of failing to file tax returns resulted in a guilty verdict for him at the misdemeanor level. The actor received a three-year prison term and was freed in 2013. He was placed under home arrest for the duration of his sentence. Wesley was also ordered to pay the Internal Revenue Service $17 million in fines, interest, and taxes owed before he could be released from prison.

What It’s Like Outside of Prison

Wesley Snipes immediately returned to acting upon his release by appearing in The Expendables 3. Aside from Chi-Raq, he also had roles in Dolemite is My Name and other films. Wesley Snipes was said to be attached to the movie Coming 2 America around 2020.

Martial Arts Practice

Wesley Snipes has earned the rank of 5th Dan in Shotokan Karate and 2nd Dan in Hapkido. Snipes also has experience in Capoeira, Shaolin Kung Fu, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and kickboxing.

Work Not Relating to Performance

Also, Wesley Snipes has his own security company, which he founded. The company’s primary focus was on providing security for high-profile individuals, therefore it actively sought out applicants with experience in law enforcement or martial arts. Wesley Snipes has his own film production firm, and his films including A Great and Mighty Walk: Dr. John Henrik Clarke have been distributed by that company.

Family and Friends

In total, Wesley Snipes is a father to five young ones. With his first wife, April Snipes, he had a son. Wesley Snipes tied the knot with artist Nikki Park in 2003. The happy couple now counts four kids among their offspring. Snipes had a Christian upbringing but became a Muslim in 1978. Ten years later, he abandoned his faith.

Summary

Wesley Snipes is one of Hollywood’s most well-known performers today. With his well-known film Blade,’ he rose to stardom and achieved great success. Although he is best known for his action films, he is a versatile actor who has also excelled in comedic roles.

Wesley Snipes’ net worth is estimated to be $10 million as of November 2022.