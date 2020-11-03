Wesley Snipes Denies He Was A Diva On ‘Blade: Trinity’ Set: They Are Predisposed to Believing the Black Guy is Always the Problem

“We were in Vancouver and Wesley Snipes was going crazy and he wouldn’t come out of his trailer. And you’d walk by his trailer and this wall of a pot stench would just be like…whoa, and kind of push you to the side. And then he would…you, he would only answer to the name “Blade.” You, you couldn’t call him…only answered the “Blade,” yeah and after a while he was ordered to just give he would communicate with with post-its that he would give to the director, and each one he would sign “Blade.”

The funnyman continued to recall his memory, but through the audience’s laughter it was hard to tell whether he was exaggerating or accurate in his storytelling.

Clearly, Wesley Snipes isn’t laughing at all. In fact, in an interview, Snipes says in part, “This is part of the challenges that we as African Americans face here in America — these microaggressions. The presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true! Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believing the Black guy is always the problem.” Snipes continued,

“And all it takes is one person, Mr. Oswalt, who I really don’t know. I can barely remember him on the set, but it’s fascinating that his statement alone was enough to make people go: ‘Yeah, you know Snipes has got a problem.’”