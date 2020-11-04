Entertainment

Wesley Snipes Denies Choking Director About’Blade’ Establish

November 4, 2020
Wesley Snipes has denied claims made by comedian Patton Oswalt he had been abusive on the record of the iconic vampire series, Blade: Trinity, he attempted to assassinate director David Goyer.

During a recent interview with The Guardian,” Snipes denied that the incident ever occurred.

“I want to tell you something. If I’d attempted to strangle David Goyer, then you likely would not be speaking to me today. A Black man with muscles the manager of a film will prison, I promise you,” he explained.

He had a few words for Patton.

“I could hardly remember him about the place, but it is intriguing his statement alone was sufficient to make folks head:’Yeah, you realize Snipes has a problem’. This is a portion of those challenges we as African Americans confront in America — those microaggressions. The presumption that a white man may create a statement and statement stands true! Why would people think his version is accurate? Since they’re more prone to thinking the Black man is obviously the issue.”

He’s a purpose.

Michael Turner

