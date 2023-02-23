Wendy Williams Says She’s Lost Weight Despite Health Issues: “I Weigh 138!”

Wendy Williams has talked openly about losing weight. The well-known broadcaster disclosed information about her present weight when she was spotted by TMZ on a night out in New York City. The 58-year-old revealed her weight when she went into Fresco by Scotto for dinner and that she weighs 138 lbs.

Williams turned to the camera while donning a Louis Vuitton fur jacket, LV shorts, and Fendi monogrammed tights as the photographers beckoned for her attention.

Williams said, “I just went to the doctor and got on the scale. “I am 138 pounds! Pretty, huh?

The television star was able to go home in October 2022 after spending a lot of time in a wellness center for “general health difficulties.”

Williams said in a statement at the time, “Thank you to my followers for their love, support, and many prayers. I’ve returned and am stronger than ever.

After her namesake daytime talk program was canceled in June 2022, Wendy Williams started advertising her podcast The Wendy Experience in December of the same year.

Months after fainting on live air, the media personality confirmed her diagnosis of Graves’ illness on The Wendy Williams Show in 2018.

She shouted, “What the hell is going on with Wendy.” Now that you are aware, I have thyroid problems. My hyperthyroidism and thyroid are both related to Graves’ illness. The muscles behind your eyes are constricted by Graves’ disease. I have the impression that birds are circling my head. I mean, like in a cartoon.

Graves’ disease is an autoimmune ailment that targets the thyroid gland and causes it to produce more thyroid hormones than the body requires, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). As a result, several bodily processes quicken.

Women, persons over the age of 30, those with a family history of Graves disease or Hashimoto’s disease, those with other autoimmune diseases, and smokers are more likely to develop Graves disease.