Wendy Williams: The Movie: Plot, date, trailer, and how to check out in British isles

Wendy Williams: The Motion picture is certain to be a sizzling topic when it airs afterwards this thirty day period and we can’t hold out to enjoy the iconic chat exhibit host’s everyday living tale engage in out on screens.

The outspoken gossip queen has labored as the government producer for the Life time biopic about her life and you can be guaranteed it’s likely to spill all the tea.

From her job highs and lows and drug dependancy struggles to her marital breakdown, viewers have been warned to buckle up for a while experience

Here’s almost everything we know about the hugely-predicted Television film.

What is the Wendy Williams motion picture launch date?

The film will premiere on January 30 on Life time.

Following the airing of the biopic, Williams will sit down with cameras for her incredibly personal characteristic-length documentary, conversing viewers as a result of her rise to stardom.

What is the Wendy Williams motion picture about?

The movie tells the tale of how Wendy made herself an city radio persona right before becoming the go-to supply for warm gossip on her strike discuss demonstrate, The Wendy Williams Show.

It charts the increase in level of popularity of her display and how that also coincided with her own lifestyle turning out to be a hot topic as her drug habit, wellness issues, and marital complications produced headlines.

Is there a trailer for the Wendy Williams motion picture?

The very first trailer offers us the 1st correct appear at The Oval star Ciera Payton as she reenacts some of Wendy’s most legendary moments – including that dramatic slide all through Halloween.

P-Valley and Empire actor Morocco Omari stars as Wendy’s ex-partner and previous supervisor Kevin Hunter, with scenes from the couple’s headline-building romantic relationship breakdown staying teased in the trailer.

How can I check out Wendy Williams: The Movie in the United kingdom?

At present, there aren’t ideas for the motion picture to air in the United kingdom.

Extra: US Television set news



We’ll continue to keep you posted if that variations.

Wendy Williams: The Movie premieres on January 30 on Life time.

Bought A Showbiz Story?

If you have got a celeb tale, movie or images get in contact with the Metro.co.united kingdom enjoyment crew by emailing us [email protected], contacting 020 3615 2145 or by viewing our Submit Stuff site – we’d enjoy to listen to from you.

Additional : Wendy Williams getting break from show to ‘be with family’ after her mother’s loss of life

Far more : The 1st Wendy Williams Lifetime biopic trailer has dropped and fans are previously obsessed